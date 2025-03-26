Category

1. ESG Benchmark Awards

1.1) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility







1.3) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance

2. Outstanding ESG Awards

2.1) Listed Company



2.2) Non-Listed Company



2.4) NGO /NPO

3. Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards

3.1) Company /Organisation

4. Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards

4.1) Only applicable to entrants from Category 1 & 2.1 (Listed Company).

5. Outstanding Sustainable Vision Awards

5.1) Company /Organisation

6. Outstanding ESG Innovative Project Awards

6.1) Company /Organisation

7. Outstanding ESG Talent Development Awards

7.1) Company /Organisation

8. ESG Elite Awards

8.1) Individual

9. Honorary Awards (By invitation only)

9.1) Company /Organisation



9.2) Individual



9.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards



Date

Key Milestone

26 March

Awards Launch & Open for Application

26 March

Online Briefing Session

Early Bird: 7 May

Standard: 27 June

Application Deadline

7-23 July

Judging Period

July

Presentations to the Jury Panel



*Upon confirmation for applicants requiring presentation

Early August

Finalist Announcement

September

Award Ceremony Luncheon



Full Name

Post

Chairman of Jury Panel

Mr Vincent Pang

Managing Partner

AVISTA Group

Vice Chairman of Jury Panel

Ms Ashley Khoo

Past President

CFA Society Hong Kong

Jury Panel Members

Ms Fanny Chan

Chief Human Resources Officer

CTF Life

Ms Mabel Chan

Veteran of mutual fund industry

Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK

Ms Charmaine W.H. Cheng

Deputy General Manager / Named Company Secretary

Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited

Ms Lovinia Chiu

Chairman, Executive Director and CEO

Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK)

Mr Terence Chiu

President

Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association (HKINEDA)

Ir Edward Chow

Head, Carbon and Environmental Excellence

Green Living and Innovation Division

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Prof Rebcca Choy Yung

Founder & Chair

Golden Age Foundation

Mr Chua Hoi Wai JP

Chief Executive

Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Ms Pamela Chung

Managing Director, Head of IPO & Share Registry

Vistra卓佳

Mr Roy Fan

Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services

SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited

Ms Loretta Fong

Sustainability Assurance Leader

PwC Hong Kong

Ms Grace Kwok

Chairman and Executive Director

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited

Ir C.F. Lam

Organising Committee Member

Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance

HON Robert Lee

Legislative Council Member

Functional Constituency – Financial Services

Ir Edmund K H Leung

Vice-President

Hong Kong Institute of Director

Ms Nana Li

Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific

Impax Asset Management

Prof Charles W W Ng

Vice-President

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)

Dr Erin So Pik Ki

Senior Lecturer

Hong Kong Metropolitan University

Dr Kenny Tang

Chairman

The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators

Dr Aries Wong

Senior Lecturer, Department of Accountancy, Economics and Finance

Associate Director of Centre for Sustainable Development Studies

Hong Kong Baptist University

Mr Mike Wong

Chief Executive Officer

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

Ms Jessie Yu

Chief Executive

Hong Kong Single Parents Association



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2025 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is proud to announce the launch of the fifth edition of the, a prestigious platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Building on its legacy of honouring trailblazers in sustainability, this year's awards will shine a spotlight on organisations and individuals who are driving transformative change through innovative solutions, responsible leadership, and a steadfast commitment to creating a more sustainable future.The Early Bird application period is open until 7 May 2025.This year's ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme "," highlighting the crucial role of innovation and digital advancements in shaping the future of ESG. In light of recent significant investments in artificial intelligence, including a notable HK$200 million donation to the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI), there is a clear trend of increasing financial commitment towards technology and AI initiatives. As businesses in Hong Kong and beyond face challenges like climate change, social inequality, and corporate governance, technology is emerging as a key driver of sustainable growth. Leaders are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to enhance ESG reporting, optimise resource efficiency, and promote responsible business practices. The Awards will serve as a platform for industry experts to discuss the transformative potential of technology in driving sustainable practices while also examining the ethical implications of AI., underscored the significance of the awards, stating, "Technology is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for change. The theme this year aims to highlight how innovative solutions can address pressing environmental and social challenges. IESGB is ready to celebrate those who are harnessing technology to pave the way for a sustainable future, proving that responsible leadership and innovation can go hand in hand."The awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in distinct categories that exemplify the multifaceted nature of ESG leadership. From environmental stewardship and social responsibility to corporate governance and innovative projects, the categories highlight the comprehensive efforts driving sustainability forward. Additionally, we are excited to announce an expanded panel of jurors, featuring experts from various specialties, including academia, corporate governance, environmental strategy, and sustainability consulting. This diverse group will evaluate submissions based on impact, innovation, and adherence to ESG principles. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2025., expressed his enthusiasm for this year's awards, saying, "Last year, we witnessed an incredible array of applicants who showcased their commitment to ESG principles and innovative practices. As we enter this year's awards, we anticipate even more inspiring submissions. We are eager to learn how various companies and NGOs are leveraging technology to enhance their ESG efforts, and we look forward to celebrating the visionaries who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable and equitable future."For more information about the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, please visit www.iesgbawards.org Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IESGB

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organization founded in 2020, dedicated to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in Hong Kong and beyond. Committed to promoting ESG education, IESGB cultivates Certified ESG Professionals (CESGP®) and fosters collaboration between commercial and non-commercial sectors. Through its initiatives, IESGB aims to shape a stronger, more sustainable ESG ecosystem that drives meaningful change and delivers long-term impact.