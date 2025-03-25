VinFast aims to establish over 100 EV service workshops in the Philippine market by 2025.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 -Under the MOU, VinFast and JIGA will actively collaborate to designate service centers as official VinFast service hubs or authorized facilities for the repair, warranty, and maintenance of VinFast electric vehicles in the Philippines.JIGA's service centers in the Philippines will meet VinFast's stringent standards for infrastructure, machinery, equipment, and workforce expertise, while prioritizing the provision of genuine services and spare parts for VinFast vehicle owners. This partnership will enhance convenience and peace of mind for customers.The agreement addresses the growing demand for electric vehicles among Filipino consumers, while reinforcing VinFast's long-term commitment and determination to drive green transformation in the country. The Vietnamese pure-play EV manufacturer aims to achieve a network of over 100 EV service centers nationwide by 2025.As part of the collaboration, VinFast pledges to support JIGA through personnel training programs, technical consultation, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to accelerate the expansion of its authorized service network.JIGA, a leading automotive service provider in the Philippines specializing in tires, wheels, and vehicle maintenance and repair, currently operates 16 facilities across key regions such as Luzon (majority in NCR, Makati, Taguig, and Paranaque), Visayas (Iloilo, Bacolod, Roxas, Capiz, and Cebu). With its robust network and extensive experience, JIGA is an ideal strategic partner for VinFast in its mission to penetrate the Philippine market.Since officially entering the Philippine market in 2024, VinFast has introduced smart and environmentally friendly electric vehicle models while demonstrating its long-term commitment through attractive sales policies and an ever-expanding after-sales service network.Partnering with leading companies like JIGA enables VinFast to optimize its business operations, enhance brand recognition, and uphold its customer-centric philosophy as part of its global expansion strategy.In Southeast Asia, VinFast is dedicated to building a comprehensive "For a Green Future" ecosystem, with a particular focus on collaborating to expand EV charging stations and service networks. The success of this model has been proven in Vietnam and is gradually being realized in other promising markets, including the Philippines.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to the United States and Europe.



About JIGA

JIGA Mags and Tires, commonly known as JIGA, is a private corporation headquartered in Barangay San Dionisio, Paranaque City. As a dealer of mags and tires, JIGA also provides a range of vehicle maintenance services, including preventive maintenance, camber correction, wheel alignment, auto scanning, under chassis repair, electronic tune-up, auto transmission dialysis, and overhauls for the engine, power steering, gearbox, and more.



