Amaris B. Clinic releases insights into gynecomastia cases, proving the condition affects men of all races in Singapore.

Ethnicity of gynecomastia patients at Amaris B. Clinic from January 2018 to December 2024

42.6% (263 patients) were Chinese



19.7% (117 patients) were Indian



12% (71 patients) were Caucasian



8.9% (53 patients) were Malay

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 -Gynecomastia, the development of excess male breast tissue disorder, is far more common than reported, yet it remains a misunderstood medical condition that is surrounded by stigma and misconceptions. One of the biggest myths in Singapore is that this enlarged male breast condition affects a particular racial group more than other ethnic groups. Dr Ivan Puah , Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic and an MOH-accredited liposuction doctor in Singapore, has spent nearly two decades successfully treating men struggling with gynecomastia, helping them regain confidence through his proprietary gynecomastia surgical approach - 360° GTD technique His recent study, analysing 602 patients treated for gynecomastia between January 2018 and December 2024, proved that gynecomastia affects men of all ethnicities in Singapore — debunking stereotypes that single out one racial group.Dr Ivan Puah emphasised, "There is a common belief in Singapore that gynecomastia is more prevalent in certain ethnic groups, but my experience tells a different truth. I've treated patients from all racial backgrounds, proving that this condition isn't selective — it can happen to any man, regardless of ethnicity."Not all gynecomastia cases are the same. Some men develop true gynecomastia, which involves excess glandular tissue, while others have mixed gynecomastia, a combination of glandular and fatty tissue. A proper medical diagnosis is crucial in determining the best treatment approach.Dr Puah's 360° Glandular Tissue Dissection (360° GTD) technique is less invasive. Unlike traditional gynecomastia surgeries, his technique effectively eliminates glandular tissue while achieving a more sculpted and masculine chest with minimal downtime and well-concealed scarring.The study identified the patient demographics of individuals who sought gynecomastia surgery from Dr Ivan Puah:The rising number of Chinese patients seeking gynecomastia surgery at Amaris B. Clinic reflects a growing awareness,higher susceptibility. Factors such as hormonal imbalances, genetics, obesity, underlying medical conditions, use of anabolic steroids and taking certain types of medications can lead to the development of male breast enlargement in Singapore,ethnicity.Gynecomastia can have a devastating impact on self-esteem, causing not only physical discomfort such as pain and breast swelling but also crippling men's confidence. Despite being common and treatable, many suffer in silence due to shame, misinformation, or fear of judgment."Our study proves no ethnicity is immune, and timely care is critical. Gynecomastia is not just a Singaporean issue, but it also transcends ethnicity, affecting men of all races and backgrounds globally. Too often, men think they have to just 'live with it' or that this medical condition is something they should be embarrassed about," Dr Puah shares. "That couldn't be further from the truth. Seeking expert help is the first step toward a better well-being and reclaiming your confidence."For those experiencing symptoms, an in-depth consultation with an experienced doctor in treating gynecomastia is essential for proper diagnosis and personalised treatment. With advancements in surgical techniques and a better understanding of the condition, no man should have to live with gynecomastia in silence.Hashtag: #AmarisB.Clinic

About Amaris B. Clinic & Dr Ivan Puah

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic is a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. Led by Dr Ivan Puah, who is the clinic's Medical Director and accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction, Amaris B.'s forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered.



Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, Dr Puah obtained his Vaser liposuction (fundamental and hi-definition) training in Colorado and Argentina. He has also received training in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco.



Dr Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers, as well as the designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.



