Revolutionizing Fashion: FabriX Leads the Digital Shift from Hong Kong to the World

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - After a triumphant debut at ComplexCon Hong Kong last year, the leading digital fashion solution platformis thrilled to return in 2025, once again acting as a super-connector between fashion designers and tech innovators.bridges advanced digital solutions with the fashion industry, empowering designers and brands to overcome age-old challenges and thrive in an ever-evolving industry. This year, the spotlight is firmly on an innovative "on-demand" fashion business model, which redefines how designers and customers interact and engage; as well as reshaping how fashion is created, consumed, and experienced. At ComplexCon's marketplace bazaar, FabriX is debuting the digital experience of "see now, try now and order now" to all visitors.Founded in Hong Kong in 2022 with support from the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) and PMQ, FabriX was born with the mission to promote Hong Kong's digital fashion on virtual runways worldwide. Its role has since expanded into an international digital fashion hub and marketplace, fostering innovation and driving artistic breakthroughs alongside commercial opportunities. Acting as a catalyst for creativity and an advocate of digital fashion, FabriX inspires designers to explore bold ideas and push the boundaries of what's possible in fashion.FabriX returns to ComplexCon Hong Kong for the second time, reinforcing the deep connection with the designers and our target audience, Gen Z, who is highly engaged with digital culture, drawn to innovative and creative experiences. As a leading platform for next-gen fashion consumers, ComplexCon provides the perfect environment to test and refine FabriX's latest digital fashion business model.Through augmented reality (AR) virtual try-ons and pre-orders, real-time market feedback can be gathered and forecasted, streamlining resources and revenue planning for designers. More than just marketing, seamless AR try-ons, online payments, and pre-orders are part of a fully integrated consumer experience. At ComplexCon 2025, FabriX is setting the stage for the future of digital fashion retail.Over the years, FabriX has made its mark on the global stage, presenting its innovations at events like FW2023 London Fashion Week, FW2024 Paris Fashion Week, and FW2025 Pitti Immagine Uomo 107. At Pitti Immagine Uomo, its groundbreaking AR try-on model transformed how buyers, fashionistas and customers interact with fashion, sparking fresh conversations about the future of fashion technology. Through groundbreaking collaborations, industry education and creating case studies, FabriX is breaking barriers in fashion technology, aiming to lead the charge in redefining the global fashion landscape. Recognized as one of HKFDA's Top 10 Fashion Visionaries in 2024, FabriX continues to pioneer innovation, bridging tradition with technology and reshaping the future of fashion.Central to the showcase at ComplexCon is FabriX's partnership with three emerging designers, carefully selected for their distinctive aesthetics, shared vision and savviness in social, trend and technology with FabriX.These creators exemplify the fusion of creativity and technology, creating collections that resonate with a new generation of trend-savvy consumers. They include, the London-based design duo of Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard, known for their futuristic take on sportswear heritage;, the visionary Hong Kong brand founded by Jason Mui and On-Ying Lai, blending cultural nostalgia with progressive fashion storytelling; and, a Hong Kong-born, London-based designer known for her playful aesthetics with a commitment to sustainability, ethical manufacturing and technology.Visitors will have the opportunity to explore their latest designs, try them on virtually with Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, and place pre-orders directly — revolutionizing the traditional fashion retail experience.As digital self-expression evolves, game skins are emerging as the next fashion statement, where style is no longer confined to the real world—it's about identity in the metaverse. With Roblox reporting over 18.7 billion hours of global user engagement in Q4 2024, game skins have proven to be the new digital luxury. Virtual fashion has moved beyond novelty—it's now a cultural shift, particularly for Gen Z and future generations.Recognizing the growing significance of digital identity, FabriX collaborates with Roblox once again to curate the first-ever multi-brand game skin store providing 54 items created by 22 designers, showcasing the latest collection on one single platform.As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the technologies's landscape, FabriX is at the forefront, exploring the integration of tech into the fashion industries. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, the marketing campaigns guide visitors through a comprehensive brand narrative crafted by the FabriX team – creating ", the FabriX digital muse. We carefully seize the event at ComplexCon, create and build a proper narrative to target our Gen Z's customers. In the near future, fashion will be driven by technological practices, breaking more traditional boundaries and demonstrating FabriX's determination to redefine the fashion industry through the power of technology.Through digital fashion solutions and AR digital kiosks, FabriX breathes new life into heritage and classic brands, preserving their craftsmanship and legacy while reintroducing them to a new generation. A prime example is the recent collaboration with Shanghai Tang's 30th Anniversary Exhibition, where FabriX digitized archival designs and enabled the public to virtually try on legendary pieces, demonstrating how the platform continues to push the boundaries of tradition-meets-technology.Building on this vision, FabriX remains committed to supporting projects that bridge tradition and technology, from museum exhibitions to archival fashion showcases, ensuring that history is not just remembered—but re-lived in the digital age.FabriX isn't just showcasing the future of the fashion industry – we are building it.By connecting the industry's top tech partners, designers, brands and thought leaders, we are shaping a future where digital fashion becomes a part of everyday life, through gaming platforms and other emerging applications!Note: Follow FabriX on social media for exclusive coverage and content!Hashtag: #FabriX #FashionMeetsFuture #DigitalFashion #metaverse #FutureOfFashion #digitalfashion #fashiondesigner #CCIDA #CSTB #pmqhkdesign #fabriXworld #ComplexCon

About FabriX

About PMQ

Located in the heart of Hong Kong's SoHo district, PMQ is the landmark of creative and design industries housing over 100 Hong Kong emerging designers. In 2014, PMQ was revitalised and transformed into a creative hub with a variety of design studios showcasing a wide array of design products including fashion and accessories, gifts & premium, homeware, and small furniture as well as other lifestyle goods and creative products. PMQ has now become an interactive platform for supporting up-and-coming creative talents and fostering a community of patrons and lovers of creativity, design, and heritage. It is also one of the popular venues in town for international design, arts, and cultural events from Hong Kong and around the world.



About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.