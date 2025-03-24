Leading APAC Flexible Workspace The Work Project to Open First UK Location

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2025 - The Work Project (TWP), the global luxury workspace provider, has marked its entry into the UK market with its first location to open at prime office tower, One Leadenhall, in the centre of the City of London.Developed by Brookfield Properties, London’s new landmark skyscraper One Leadenhall is approaching completion and will provide 430,000 sq ft of office space over its 35 floors, including ground floor retail space and a public terrace overlooking the adjacent Grade II*-listed, Victorian Leadenhall Market.Designed by the award-winning architecture practice Make, One Leadenhall is one of the most keenly anticipated new office spaces in the City and is 90% pre-let/under offer ahead of its opening in 2026.For its UK launch, TWP at One Leadenhall will provide 30,000 sq ft of luxury workspace over two floors, specifically designed for occupiers desiring the best address and views, high-end customized design, and personalized service. TWP will occupy levels 22-23 of One Leadenhall, offering 360-degree, unrestricted panoramic views across London to its occupiers.In entering the UK market, TWP will be drawing on nearly a decade of experience operating high quality, flexible workspace with its existing portfolio comprising 20 locations across Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. Majority owned by CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups, TWP is the market leader in the prime central districts of Singapore CBD with 10 locations. In February 2024, it entered a 50/50 joint venture with Dexus, Australia’s largest office landlord, to grow its premium flexible space offer and now has nine locations in Australia.Underpinned by 5-star hospitality values and standards, TWP is now targeting a London flexible workspace market which remains resilient and well positioned for continued growth and strategic expansion. TWP aims to fill a gap at the higher end of the market and respond to the flight to top quality by catering for organisations looking for best-in-class workspaces in world-class buildings in prime locations.Junny Lee, Founder and CEO of The Work Project, said: “After success in Singapore and Australia, we are now all-in to establish The Work Project as the market leader in London, offering unprecedented quality and levels of service. In Brookfield Properties at One Leadenhall, we have the perfect partner and location to deliver the exceptional work experience we have become known for in other major cities on the other side of the globe.Office landlords in London are increasing the amount of square footage in their buildings dedicated to flexible workspace, but not in their most prized, prime spaces. By launching at One Leadenhall, we are genuinely offering the London market something new and starting at a level we mean to carry on.”Martin Wallace, Head of Leasing at Brookfield Properties UK, said: “This partnership with The Work Project further underlines the appeal of One Leadenhall as the landmark new office building in the City of London. The Work Project shares Brookfield Properties’ approach to creating spaces for collaboration and will enhance the sense of community that is integral to all our buildings. We look forward to welcoming them to their new home in London.”TWP at Leadenhall has been designed by Farago Han Studio, a multifaceted boutique design studio based in Sydney. Taking inspiration from the history and heritage of the neighbouring Leadenhall Market, the workspace has taken a contemporary interpretation of the market's main entrance to Gracechurch Street, which was built in a Queen Anne Revival style. The two floors will evoke modern splendour with exceptional levels of craftmanship and attention to design detail applied across the office suites, arrival galleries lounges and meeting rooms.TWP has plans to expand in London, partnering with similarly prestigious buildings and locations in the City and West End, with a target portfolio of circa 400,000 sq ft by the end of 2030.Hashtag: #TheWorkProject #TWP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Work Project

The Work Project (TWP) is a leading provider of flexible workspaces designed to empower businesses and enhance productivity. TWP creates beautifully crafted modern spaces that are flexible, modular, and customizable to meet the unique needs of each client. By prioritising client branding, expansion capabilities, and individual work cultures, TWP ensures that every workspace becomes an extension of the company it serves.

