Exploring art, technology and impermanence at Phillips during Hong Kong Art Week 2025, featuring seven visionary artists: Refik Anadol, Sougwen Chung, Random International, Tyler Hobbs, Addie Wagenknecht, Gina Choy & Maja Petrić

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Neswire - 24 March 2025 - SPACES II: Capturing the Ephemera PhillipsX , explores new artistic and technological frontiers, expanding on the themes introduced in the inauguralexhibition in London during Frieze Week 2024. This latest instalment,Featuring works by seven visionary artists;and, the selling exhibition examines how technology can capture, preserve and transform fleeting moments into enduring artistic expressions. It runs from 28 March to 15 April 2025 at Phillips' Asia headquarters in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District.is an innovative series of exhibitions that confronts the profound challenges and possibilities presented by computing technologies and their impact on human experience. The first edition, launched at Phillips London in 2024, explored the dynamic interplay between AI, generative art and digital creativity.examines how technology can give form to the impermanent, whether through environmental shifts, generative processes, or the fluidity of human perception and memory. The selling exhibition will showcases a diverse array of works, including immersive installations, generative digital art, algorithmic designs and contemporary mixed-media pieces., say: "Following the success of the first installment in London in 2024, we are thrilled to bring SPACES II: Capturing the Ephemera to Phillips Hong Kong in collaboration with HOFA Gallery. This exhibition continues our commitment to showcasing artists at the forefront of digital and generative art, exploring how technology transforms transient moments into lasting expressions. As part of Hong Kong Art Week 2025, we look forward to presenting these groundbreaking works to a global audience in our Asia headquarters."Free and open to the publicdaily.27 March VIP & Press Preview. 28 March to 15 April 2025 (Closed on 4 April)28-30 March 11:00-19:001-15 April 10:00-18:00Phillips Asia Headquarters, 1F, WKCDA Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, 8 Austin Road West, KowloonHashtag: #HOFAGallery #PhillipsX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.