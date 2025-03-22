BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 March 2025 - Geely has long invested more than ten billion yuan ($1,381 million) in the education field, and established a total of seven colleges and universities, enrolling over 90,000 students and training more than 200,000 graduates, 80 percent of whom are employed in related industries in China."I intend to dedicate more energy to education and nurturing talent, helping the next generation grow," said Li Shufu, chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, at an interview with China News Service.In Li Shufu's view, an important factor for the healthy and sustainable development of Geely's automobile industry is the integration of industry and education.Over the past 30 years, Geely and its strategic partners have established over 30 major categories and 300 types of vocational positions for Geely's colleges and universities. This initiative covers most academic disciplines and has resulted in the creation of more than 20 modern industrial colleges in collaboration with these institutions."As long as I can train students, observe their growth, and witness their development, I am very happy," said Li.Li got involved in the automotive industry in 1996, a time when car manufacturing was dominated by state-owned enterprises, but he firmly believed that it was by no means impossible for private enterprises to make cars."My idea was that we should strive to make Chinese cars renowned worldwide rather than allowing global cars to merely fill the streets of China," he said.In a forty-year effort, Li witnessed the first appearance of Chinese cars at an international auto show, led his company to acquire Western car manufacturers, and strengthened automotive research and development through satellite research and development. He has turned each of his "wildest dreams" into reality.Hashtag: #ChinaNewsService

