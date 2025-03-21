VinFast Asia CEO (left) and Amarta CEO at the MOU signing ceremony.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2025Under the agreement, VinFast will leverage Amarta's extensive market expertise and 25 years of experience to establish 22 new showrooms between 2025 and 2027, focusing on major cities such as Greater Jakarta and Bandung. Of these, 11 showrooms are set to open in 2025, with the earliest expected to launch in March 2025.Designed with a modern aesthetic and equipped with convenient charging ports, VinFast showrooms offer a seamless customer experience, covering everything from product display and test drives to after-sales services. This comprehensive model allows customers to enjoy convenience at every stage of their journey, from learning about VinFast's electric vehicles to ownership and long-term use.The partnership with Amarta will not only significantly expand VinFast's existing dealership network in Indonesia, but also align with its global shift to a dealership model, optimizing operations, reducing costs, and strengthening brand presence in international markets.said:added:VinFast is making new, strong strides in the Indonesian market, reaffirming its commitment to driving the local green transition. To date, the company has partnered with 14 dealers, which operates 21 stores across Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, and other key locations, offering consumers a diverse range of electric vehicles, including the mini e-SUV models VF 3, VF 5, and VF e34. Notably, VinFast offers an attractive free charging program for all customers until March 1, 2028, along with a warranty of 7 to 10 years (depending on the model), underscoring its dedication to making green transportation accessible in Indonesia.In just over a year since entering the market, billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong's comprehensive "For a Green Future" electric vehicle ecosystem has built a strong presence in Indonesia with the launch of VinFast, an electric car manufacturer; GSM's electric ride-hailing service; and V-GREEN, a charging infrastructure company. These recent milestones further reaffirm VinFast's long-term commitment to advancing a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future in the country.Hashtag: #vinfast

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/







About PT Aribi Amartapura

PT Aribi Amartapura is an automotive business company specialized in Cars and Motorcycle founded in 1999 with main operation in West Java province.





