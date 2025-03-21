SonicSentry MXDR empowers MSPs of all sizes to protect their customers across the entire attack surface with enterprise-grade security including CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform, delivering simplicity and cost-effectiveness

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 March 2025 -SonicWall today announced the introduction of SonicSentry MXDR, a managed solution for MSPs built to protect their clients across the entire attack surface with end-to-end managed threat protection. This unique set of offerings for network, endpoint and cloud security is backed by a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC) that provides MSPs with advanced threat detection and response capabilities from the endpoint to the local network to the cloud. The SonicSentry MXDR service enables partners to deliver stronger, more proactive security services while helping customers enhance their cyber resilience at every step.Most small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) depend on MSPs for their IT and information security needs. However, many MSPs need the extended resources of fully-staffed and trained 24/7 SOC and NOC facilities to help ensure customers are using best practices, to monitor networks, cloud applications and endpoints and to then quickly detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats with greater context and accuracy. The overwhelming volume of security alerts alone make it difficult to distinguish between routine updates and critical threats. As cyber threats grow and compliance requirements become more complex, MSPs need a simpler, more effective approach to security practices and operations as they work to keep their clients secure.SonicSentry is SonicWall's MXDR suite of offerings, featuring managed detection and response (MDR), MDR for cloud, and MDR for Network. Each service can be purchased individually with no contracts or minimums; all of them together comprise MXDR. The goal is to provide a unified approach to cybersecurity by integrating endpoint security, cloud security, and network protection with expert SOC monitoring. By incorporating industry-leading endpoint protection from the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform , SonicWall customers benefit from AI-driven detection and response and stronger cybersecurity resilience."SonicWall has always been committed to delivering cost-effective, enterprise-level security solutions to small businesses, which are increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks," said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. "That can only be accomplished by having the right people armed with the right tools. Our broad portfolio of solutions is now enhanced through our partnership with industry leading solutions like those from CrowdStrike. With CrowdStrike, we are ensuring that our SMB customers, and the partners who support them, have access to best-in-class endpoint protection. This effectively extends the bench of our MSP partners and meets them on their services journey to deliver stronger, more proactive security services while giving customers the confidence that their businesses are protected against cyber threats that were once a concern only for large corporations."SonicWall Vice President of Sales, APJ, Debasish Mukherjee said, "MSPs across the world, especially in APJ, are under immense pressure to safeguard against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, often with limited resources. SonicSentry MXDR gives them the enterprise-grade security, AI-driven threat detection, and 24/7 support needed to close this gap. By simplifying security operations and reducing response times, we're enabling MSPs to strengthen their cybersecurity offerings and help businesses in the region stay resilient against evolving threats.""MSPs face mounting challenges - managing complex and oftentimes subpar - security stacks, countering evolving threats, and securing SMBs with limited resources," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Through our SonicWall partnership, we're simplifying security, enhancing threat protection, and enabling MSPs to focus on what matters most — keeping their customers secure and helping SMBs thrive in an increasingly digital world."As an additional benefit and for more peace of mind, customers of SonicSentry services who also are protected by a SonicWall firewall and Cloud Threat Analytics receive a cyber warranty and discounted, flat-rate cyber insurance, backed and managed by our partnership with Cysurance , provided the customer demonstrates best-practice controls are in place. Warranty coverages range from $500,000 for MDR customers using a firewall and Cloud Threat Analytics and coverage increase to $1,000,000 for those customers also deploying Cloud Email Security."SonicSentry is a great way for MSPs to differentiate themselves from their competitors," said SonicWall partner Nick Sabatini, Vice President of Managed Services at Ubeo. "The SonicSentry SOC becomes an extension of your team as an MSP, allowing you to provide immediate threat mitigation for your clients without having to go to the expense of building your own SOC."To learn more about SonicWall and get details about SonicSentry, please visit https://www.sonicwall.com/products/sonicsentry-mxdr

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as the leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

