Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia maintains its ASEAN market leadership with the highest market share in Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printers for the third consecutive year, driven by the popularity of its flagship AccurioPress series.

Konica Minolta IDC Award ASEAN 2024

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia has once again secured #1 market share for Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printers across the ASEAN region, encompassing Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, according to 2024 Q4 data from the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker is a leading source of market data and analysis for the hardcopy peripherals industry.For 20 years, Konica Minolta has been at the forefront of production printing, consistently driving the industry forward. Market leadership is a testament to the company's deep commitment to understanding customer needs and delivering advanced digital print technologies that empower businesses." said Francis Chua, General Manager for Regional Sales & Marketing HQ at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd.Teh Hui Ying, Senior Product Manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, expressed her pride in the achievement:This milestone reflects the strong collaboration between Konica Minolta and its customers and partners, whose support has been instrumental in driving the company's innovation and growth. Konica Minolta expresses gratitude for their trust and remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and drive the future of print.Konica Minolta's AccurioPress series stands as a benchmark in digital production printing, engineered to meet the demanding needs of modern print environments. These printers feature industry-leading resolution and colour consistency, ensuring sharp, vibrant prints across a wide spectrum of substrates.Additionally, the printers are complemented with advanced automation tools to streamline workflows, reduce operational costs, and minimise human error, contributing to higher reliability and a lower total cost of ownership.The AccurioPress is available in four different models to suit different print needs:

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia, based in Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. With its expertise in imaging, data processing and data-based decision making, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society.



As a digital workplace solution provider, Konica Minolta helps its clients to identify and unlock the potential digitalisation to help companies reach the next level in the digital maturity of their organisation by rethinking the workplace.



Konica Minolta's Igniting Print Possibilities offering helps printers, converters and brand owners maximise workflow automation to increase efficiency. The company delivers consultancy in all communication matters as well as top-of-the-line production, packaging, and label printers. Its finishing devices create print products that stand out and create added value. Konica Minolta has established itself as the production printing market leader for more than a decade (InfoSource).



With its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Konica Minolta has pledged to consistently pursue its sustainability and social responsibility goals. The company has been repeatedly recognised for its rich history of social contribution as well as for working towards achieving the SDGs throughout its business and is listed among “2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World”, also having received the highest level in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings.



Worldwide, the company has over 39,000 employees and operates in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit https://www.konicaminolta.asia/asia-en.