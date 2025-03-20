Flexible Premium Payment Solutions for Critical Illness Protection Across Life Stages

Offers 4 options of limited premium payment term – 8, 12, 18 and 22 years, as well as a yearly renewable term option up to age 100 of the Insured, with policies offering a Conversion Option2 that adapts flexibly to your financial needs.

Hong Kong's First Pure Critical Illness Insurance with Limited Payment Terms for Lifetime Peace of Mind: The market's only1 pure protection critical illness basic plan offering limited premium payment terms, allowing customers to prepare for future protection while they have stable income.

Comprehensive protection up to age 100: Provides coverage for 144 illnesses at different stages, including major illnesses, minor illnesses (such as Carcinoma-In-Situ), and serious conditions requiring Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stays3. A Protection Revival Benefit4 ensures that protection can be restored to 100% after Minor Illness claims, providing peace of mind against future uncertainties.

Based on a comparison with other critical illness protection plans for new Composite and Long-Term Businesses as identified in the Register of Authorized Insurers by Insurance Authority as of 1 January 2025. The Conversion Option is only applicable to Policies with YRT option and is subject to specific conditions in the product brochure and its policy documents. Please note that the Insured of the Policy and the New Policy should be the same and the existing policy will be terminated after conversion. The conversion is irrevocable upon taking effect. For the avoidance of doubt, the Waiting Period and the relevant periods in relation to incontestability and suicide exclusion shall be recounted from the date of last reinstatement of the New Policy. Please refer to the product brochure and its policy documents for details. The stays in ICU must be confirmed as "Qualified ICU Stay", which means a stay in an ICU where all of the specific criteria must be met. Please refer to the product brochure and its policy documents for the specific criteria and other details. Protection Revival Benefit, Major Illness Benefit, Minor Illness Benefit and Death Benefit are subject to relevant terms and conditions, please refer to the product brochure and its policy documents for details.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 -Chubb Life Hong Kong has launched "Serene Care Critical Illness Protector" ("Serene Care"), becoming Hong Kong's firstpure critical illness basic plan offering customers a choice of limited premium payment terms. The plan not only provides comprehensive coverage for 144 illnesses to meet customers' wide-ranging protection needs, but also offers four premium payment options.Customers purchasing the critical illness protection plan for the first time can choose from a range of premium payment terms to suit their financial circumstances, allowing for the early lock in of premiums and avoiding the burden of significant premium increases in later years. For customers seeking to top up their critical illness coverage, protection can be obtained at affordable premiums based on their financial circumstances, to supplement existing coverage shortcomings.Key features and benefits of Serene Care Critical Illness Protector:Wenyu Ji, Chief Customer Proposition Officer, Chubb Life Hong Kong, said: "Through Serene Care Critical Illness Protector, we enable customers to prepare for future protection needs while they have a stable income, without worrying about long-term premium burdens. Serene Care not only expands our product portfolio but also provides customers with more flexible protection options."From now until March 31, 2025, customers successfully enrolling in the Serene Care Critical Illness Protector, can enjoy up to a total of 50% premium discounts over the first 3 policy years. If the total annualized premium of Serene Care Critical Illness Protector reaches USD 1,500 or above, you will also receive a complimentary cancer screening. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/content/dam/chubb-sites/chubb/hk-en/pdf/cie_offer_agy_en.pdf Remarks:This article is intended for general reference only and should not be regarded as professional advice, recommendation and does not form part of the policy. This article should be read along with other materials which cover more product information. Such materials include, but not limited to, product brochures setting out key product risks, policy provisions that contain the detailed terms and conditions, benefit illustrations (if any), policy documents and other relevant promotional or marketing materials, which are all available upon request. You might also consider seeking independent professional advice if needed. This article is intended to be displayed in Hong Kong only and does not construe as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance products outside Hong Kong. The above plan is a standalone policy and may be purchased independently without bundling with other insurance products.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

