Experience the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future like never before.

The new interactive and immersive Images of Singapore exhibit is perfect for all ages

Ask our AI digital humans about Singapore's history!

Dress up in traditional cultural costumes and be a part of Singapore's history

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Madame Tussauds Singapore is excited to unveil the NEW Images of Singapore exhibit! Join us on a highly interactive and immersive journey through the rich tapestry of Singapore's history and culture. Interact and talk to our AI digital humans and see history come to life through the eyes of four historical icons - Sir Stamford Raffles, Ah Mei the Samsui woman, Pillai the Chettiar money lender, and Ahmad the Malay regiment soldier.Experience history like never before with our larger-than-life AI digital humans. Guests can ask them questions directly and listen to their stories of how they contributed to Singapore's nation building.Travel through time and immerse yourselves in our captivating displays. Explore the vibrant story of Singapore, tracing its journey from a humble fishing village to a 21st-century powerhouse.Learning about history has never been more fun! Our multi-touch interactive screens offer a wealth of information, allowing you to learn more about Singapore's iconic locations and their unique stories. Test your knowledge with engaging games and climb the leaderboard for bragging rightsWitness Singapore's transformation with our Time Portal screens, a powerful way to see how far Singapore has come in 60 years!There are endless photo opportunities throughout the zone: from the striking wall mural of the Samsui Woman to immersive sets like the Streets of Chinatown, Coolie quarters and more! Try on the traditional cultural costumes and take your best selfie!Visitors can complete this unique Singapore experience throughout Madame Tussauds Singapore; hop aboard the 'Spirit of Singapore', the first ever Madame Tussauds boat ride, and see a different view of modern-day Singapore. ​Meet Singaporeans leaders such as Lee Kuan Yew and Lee Hsien Loong who have made an impact on the world stage. Encounter many inspiring sports heroes such as Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu, and celebrate their triumphs! Head to www.madametussauds.com/singapore/ for tickets and more information.Hashtag: #madametussaudssg #madametussauds #singapore #sentosa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Madame Tussauds Singapore

Madame Tussauds Singapore, opened in 2014 at Sentosa, features a variety of interactive experiences under one roof; including Images of Singapore, the one and only "Spirit of Singapore" boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, Thrillcoaster Singapore and VR racing experience! Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore is where guests will get an immersive and interactive experience at every corner!



Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 7pm daily (final admission at 6pm).

