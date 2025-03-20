87% of affiliates credit personalisation and curated content as key drivers to build trust and boost sales

Survey Methodology:



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 -, according to Shopee Malaysia’s latest ‘study. The study surveyed over 2,000 affiliates on how they look forward to growing during Ramadan and Raya 2025. While the majority prioritise family support, 40% find fulfillment in sharing the best deals, helping their audiences discover products, and building credibility as a trusted source.Ramadan and Raya unite communities, and Shopee Affiliates transform online shopping into a more personal and engaging experience., states, “Digital creators do more than promote products. They build trust, share real experiences, and help shoppers make informed choices for festive preparations. Our affiliate program creates new income opportunities for creators while enabling consumers to celebrate and support businesses. By delivering authentic recommendations and valuable insights, affiliates enhance the festive shopping journey, making it more seamless and rewarding for everyone.”The study reveals that while all, they take different approaches. Over 87% do so through carefully curated recommendations, selecting personally tested products, highly rated sellers, or Ramadan and Raya essentials such as baju Raya and home décor. Meanwhile, the remaining 13% engage their audiences by sharing their excitement for unboxing and reviewing products in Shopee Video or Shopee Live, offering a more personal and immersive experience.Affiliates go beyond product recommendations by transforming the shopping experience with engaging, high-impact content.Through creative unboxings and in-depth product reviews, they drive consumer confidence and make online shopping more dynamic and rewarding.As the Raya Bersama Shopee Campaign approaches, affiliates are seizing the opportunity to expand their reach and engage with Malaysians on a larger scale.providing a festive platform to connect with audiences actively looking for curated recommendations and exclusive deals.“Being an affiliate allows me to turn my passion into something meaningful,” shares Afifah Rosli, winner of the Best Shopee Video Creator award at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2024. “Ramadan and Raya are such special times, and I love being able to share ideas and products that enhance the celebrations. Whether it’s helping someone pick out the perfect baju raya or introducing them to delicious festive treats, it’s incredibly rewarding to know that my recommendations make a difference.”Shopee brings affiliates and local brands together through on-ground initiatives like. This dynamic event welcomed over 900 affiliates and 30 brands, fostering connections through networking sessions, Brand-Affiliate Livestream Matchmaking, and 78 hours of live streaming. The event attracted over 800,000 viewers, strengthening brand-creator partnerships and driving deeper engagement.At the event, Shopee introduced several key initiatives to help affiliates maximise their impact. The study reveals that, which include key initiatives such as the Shopee Video Mission, the Ramadan Raya “Pos & Menang” campaign, Shopee Live’s Stream-A-Thon, and the Content Creators’ Club. Meanwhile, 25% are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to explore these features in 2025.“I never expected that sharing my favourite finds could actually grow into something so rewarding,” shares Sarah Mnasir, a Shopee Affiliate, “This Raya feels extra special because with my Affiliate earnings, I can finally help my family refresh our home with new decor and even upgrade some of our old appliances. It’s the little things that make our celebrations even more meaningful.”Affiliates prove that personal, interactive, and community-driven experiences drive e-commerce success, especially during festive seasons. As digital commerce evolves, those who blend passion with purpose will shape its future. By introducing shoppers to new products, sharing festive inspiration, and building authentic connections, affiliates are not just participating in online shopping—they are defining its next chapter.Hashtag: #ShopeeMY #RayaBersamaShopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

