Gavin M. Faull and Faull family at Family Business Conference 2024: Asia Pacific in Cairns

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2025 - Swiss-Belhotel International, a global hospitality management group with a diverse portfolio of over 150+ hotels in key international markets, has been recognised with multiple prestigious industry awards in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. These accolades highlight the group's unwavering commitment to Passion and Professionalism™, ensuring that every aspect of its operations - from guest experiences to hotel management - reflects Swiss efficiency and structure combined with Asian hospitality and warmth.Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, expressed his gratitude for the recognitions, stating: "Receiving these distinguished awards is nothing short of extraordinary. We are incredibly proud of these achievements, which are a testament to the dedication, passion, and perseverance of our entire team. At Swiss-Belhotel International, we are deeply committed to delivering value to our owners while continuously investing in our most precious asset - our people. Our success is built on a foundation of operational excellence and exceptional guest experiences. These accolades reaffirm our strategy of sustainable growth and our ability to adapt to evolving market demands while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality. As we look ahead to 2025, we will continue to set new milestones - seizing new opportunities, enhancing our offerings, streamlining our operations, and further empowering our exceptional team."Among the awards received by the group are the(May 2024) and the(November 2024), both recognising the contributions of Gavin M. Faull and the Faull Family in shaping a legacy of excellence in hospitality. Additionally, Swiss-Belhotel International was awarded(February 2025), further reinforcing its strong market position. The group's dedication to long-term partnerships and sustainability was acknowledged with(February 2025) and the(September 2024).With 18 brands and a strong presence across 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognised for its world-class management models, multi-brand strategy, and owner-centric approach, ensuring each property thrives in its respective market.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing hotel management groups. With 150+* hotels and projects in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional and expert management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residences. The Group's distinct blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service sets them apart. Each property carries the Swiss-Belhotel International hallmark, symbolizing quality and commitment to value. This dedication echoes their philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™”.



*Numbers may fluctuate



