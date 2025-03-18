Kobo Plus gives avid readers unlimited access to Kobo’s library of over 2 million eBooks and 300,000 audiobooks at an affordable monthly fee

From left to right: Julian Chou, General Manager of Rakuten Kobo Asia, Denon Lim, President and Chief Editor of Lingzi Media, Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo, Hironori Shimada, Director of Rakuten Asia, and Maureen Ho, Chief Editor of Focus Publishing.

Kobo Plus Read : Unlimited eBooks for SGD 9.99 per month

: Unlimited eBooks for SGD 9.99 per month Kobo Plus Listen : Unlimited audiobooks for SGD 9.99 per month

: Unlimited audiobooks for SGD 9.99 per month Kobo Plus Read and Listen: Unlimited eBooks and audiobooks for SGD 12.99 per month

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2025 -Leading digital reading retailer and publisher Rakuten Kobo today launched Kobo Plus in Singapore – the all-you-can-read subscription offering book lovers unlimited access to over 2 million eBooks and over 300,000 audiobooks starting fromAvid readers and book lovers across Singapore – including– can now access Kobo Plus via the Kobo Books App for iOS or Android and directly on Kobo eReaders to begin discovering new authors and genres.The global eBook market is valued at USD 18.02 billion this year and is projected to grow to USD 22.76 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78%. The driving force of growth is expected to come from Asia, and the launch of Kobo Plus in Singapore strategically aligns with the region's increasing demand for digital reading. This expansion positions Kobo to tap into emerging opportunities across Asia, catering to a new generation of readers who prioritize affordability, accessibility, and convenience.The Kobo Plus eBook and audiobook collection features a breadth of stories, including the latest bestsellers, beloved literary classics, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, sweeping romances, thought-provoking nonfiction, and more."eBooks have never been more popular in Singapore, driven by changing reading habits, increased smartphone usage, and a shift towards digital content," said. "With Kobo Plus, we're making reading more accessible and flexible than ever, giving book lovers the freedom to explore a vast and diverse catalogue without limits. Whether it's discovering new authors, diving into different genres, or reading across multiple devices, Kobo Plus is designed to fit seamlessly into the way Singaporeans read today—and how they'll read tomorrow."The Kobo Plus catalogue is ever-growing, with more titles being added to the collection each month. The service has three budget-friendly subscription plan offers:With unlimited reading for one low monthly fee, the Kobo Plus subscription is the perfect choice for avid readers who go through multiple books a month, as well as those who like to sample a few chapters before committing. With a Kobo eReader or the free Kobo reading app, there's never been a better time to explore new authors and series.Kobo's portfolio of eReaders – which includes Kobo Libra Colour, Kobo Clara Colour, Kobo Clara BW, Kobo Elipsa 2E, and Kobo Sage – with their innovative features such as waterproofing and ComfortLight PRO for blue light reduction, along with stylus compatibility and page-turn buttons in the higher-end models, further enhance the Kobo Plus reading experience for modern booklovers on the go.Hashtag: #RakutenKobo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Rakuten Kobo Inc. is the world's digital bookseller created by and for book lovers. Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten Group, Inc. and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo's millions of worldwide users can read anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With a mission to make reading lives better for all, Rakuten Kobo connects readers to stories using thoughtful and personalized curation of eBooks and audiobooks, and the best dedicated eReaders and apps for reading. With the singular focus of making reading lives the best they can be, Kobo's open platform allows people to fit reading into more moments in their busy lives.

