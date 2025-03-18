HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2025 - As Vietnam's digital economy continues to expand rapidly, brands are increasingly shifting their marketing efforts toward AI-driven video content and influencer collaborations to stay competitive. In response to this growing demand, KIT Global , a digital marketing solutions provider based in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, equips Vietnam businesses with the latest digital marketing tools powered with in-house AI to maximize brand performance."In Vietnam's fast-evolving market where digital adoption is accelerating, brands need more than just conventional marketing. They need data-driven, AI-powered strategies that deliver real impact to the business," said Risa Kusumaningrum, Country Manager for Indonesia and Vietnam at KIT Global. "With 91% of global internet traffic coming from video streaming by 2025, integrating AI, video marketing, and influencer collaboration enable brands to execute campaigns that are both creative and results-driven to ensure they stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape."Vietnam's digital marketing landscape is shifting away from traditional advertising, with brands prioritizing social media, influencer-driven campaigns, and AI-powered automation. Digital platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have now become primary channels for brand engagement. With the surge of internet usage and digital growth, it is estimated that 53% of the population has shopped online using social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Zalo, or e-commerce platforms, such as Lazada, Shopee, and Tiki. This transition has pushed brands to invest more in short-form video content, interactive live streaming, and AI-powered ad targeting to achieve measurable ROI and maximize audience reach.The country's growing reliance on influencers is another key trend shaping its marketing landscape. Similar to what happens globally, brands in Vietnam are moving away from mega-influencers and celebrities, instead prioritizing nano- and micro-influencers who offer more authentic engagement and stronger consumer trust. Industries such as beauty, automotive, and consumer goods are leveraging these influencers to drive visibility and conversions, capitalizing on their niche audiences and higher credibility."Our expansion in Vietnam comes at a pivotal moment as the country's digital economy accelerates and brands seek more sophisticated marketing solutions to stay ahead. We aim to provide localized expertise while seamlessly integrating global best practices as businesses prepare for major seasonal campaigns," closed Risa.Hashtag: #KITGlobalPlatform #B2B #Technology #AI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KIT Global

Website: http://kit.global

