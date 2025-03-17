Thailand's Most Trusted Developer Capitalizes On Surging Pattaya And Tourist Destination Demand

announces surpassing all records with the successful real-time global online booking launch of 'PTY Residence Sai1', a much-anticipated luxury beachfront condominium in central Pattaya, project value at 3.2 billion baht

. This luxury flagship project, offering rare freehold units, quickly sold out its foreign quotas within 3 hours, generating over 1.85 billion baht and marking the most successful presales with foreign agents

the project represents a rare item on the last available freehold plot along prestigious Pattaya Sai1 which is only a step away from the beach

These factors have driven our unprecedented success, leading to the complete sold-out of our foreign quotas within 3 hours and generating over 1.85 billion Baht in sales, a record-breaking achievement in the last decade of our developments

Sansiri's trusted 40-year legacy, the premium quality of our developments, and reputation for exceptional after-sales service that delivers high investment returns

.

We anticipate equal enthusiasm from Thai customers, expecting an immediate sell-out of the Thai quota during our exclusive pre-sales event on this 29-30 March at the Hilton Pattaya Hotel

PATTAYA, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2025. The popularity of the project launch and intense booking demand, unmatched in a decade, leveraged high rental yield returns of up to 8% in a strategic prime location, underscored by Sansiri's reputation for trust and superior quality and commitment to exceptional after-sales service., disclosed that "PTY Residence Sai 1 is considered one of Sansiri's masterpieces of the past decade. Located on Pattaya Beach Road 1 (Central Pattaya),. Pattaya draws parallels with the global destination in terms one of the country's top travel destinations after Bangkok, and thanks to the remarkable transformation and regeneration each coastal city has achieved over the past decades into world-class tourism hubs celebrated for fine dining, unparalleled nightlife, and international scale events.""The city's growth trend is set to continue with significant upcoming infrastructure developments In 2024, tourist arrivals growing nearly 60% compared to pre-COVID levels. Hotels in Pattaya maintained high occupancy rates of 85-90% over the past year, reflecting the increasing demand for residential properties and vacation homes, especially beachfront condominiums or those with beach views.. The exceptional high demands came particularly from Chinese and Russian investors, who secured units of our 'Real-time Global Booking Launch.' Sansiri proudly stands as the first developer in Thailand to implement Global Online Booking functionality, enabling customers and agents worldwide to reserve units instantly with a single click." Mr. Uthai added.This success can be attributed to foreign customers' strong confidence in three essential factors:This continues our track record of completely sold-out resort-style condominium projects over the past decade.PTY Residence Sai 1 stands out as 'THE ONLY ONE,' a unique luxury freehold beachfront condominium with 327 units along with exceptional concierge services. Prices start at 6.99 million baht (1.5MN CNY) for one-bedroom units and 19.9-30 million baht (426,000CNY – 6.4MN CNY) for two-bedroom units, offering great value for residential and investment purposes.. Currently, Sansiri has developed real estate projects in these and other tourist destinations to provide foreign buyers with a wider choice, highlighting its ability to expand markets and predict high-potential investment opportunities, such asSansiri apply the modern technology to enhance 'Sansiri Service' designed to provide a completely seamless experience, from sales through to after-sales support. This includes the Home Service App that combines essential management features and benefits, and Liv-24 that ensures homeowners can live worry-free anywhere in the world. Residents also receive outstanding property care and management through PLUS Property, a comprehensive real estate services and consultation agency. PLUS Property delivers exceptional after-sales support, including residential inspection, maintenance, rental facilitation and payment services, ensuring long-term confidence in housing quality.The company's strategic expansion is backed by its impressive industry recognitions, having recently garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the top spot among Thai property developers on the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, Best Ultra Luxury Development in Asia, and 11 honours at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024. These accolades include Best Developer in Thailand and Best Developer in Phuket, underscoring Sansiri's leading status in the real estate sector both in Thailand and across the region.

