UU Wallet , a leading global Web3 payment platform, recently announced that it has officially obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license from the United States. This makes UU Wallet one of the few digital financial service platforms that combines robust security capabilities with global compliance credentials. The approval of this license signifies that UU Wallet can now operate compliantly within the U.S. regulatory framework, engaging in digital asset transactions, fiat currency exchange, and cross-border payments, further solidifying its position as the "most secure Web3 payment platform."The U.S. MSB license, issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the Department of the Treasury, is a critical entry requirement for international financial institutions to provide monetary services. Passing the license audit indicates that UU Wallet has met stringent U.S. regulatory standards in areas such as anti-money laundering (AML), risk control systems, and user asset protection.Since its establishment in 2023, UU Wallet has rapidly grown into a Web3 payment ecosystem covering over 160 countries and regions, thanks to its technological innovation and commitment to security. With a team of over 100 professionals, UU Wallet focuses on four core businesses: digital currency and fiat exchange, prepaid cards, enterprise wallet services, and Web3 wealth management. Its daily transaction volume has surpassed $20 million.UU Wallet supports instant conversions between mainstream fiat currencies such as the Philippine Peso (PHP), South Korean Won (KRW), Japanese Yen (JPY), US Dollar (USD), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), and Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), and digital currencies. Utilizing intelligent routing and multi-signature cold wallet technology, users can complete cross-border fund transfers within 5 seconds, with end-to-end data encryption and a zero-risk incident record.Users can instantly recharge prepaid cards with USDT, which are accepted in over 160 countries and regions for both online and offline purchases. The platform supports both virtual and physical cards, as well as B2B client integration. UU Wallet's unique "tiered KYC" mechanism allows basic consumption scenarios to complete identity verification in just 3 minutes, while larger transactions are secured through dynamic facial recognition and blockchain address tracking, striking a balance between convenience and security.For Web3 enterprises, UU Wallet offers payment and fund management solutions covering 50+ public chains and 10,000+ tokens. Through secure multi-party computation (MPC) technology, real-time risk warning systems, and monthly third-party audits, UU Wallet ensures transparent and traceable fund flows, mitigating risks of operational errors and hacker attacks.The platform provides a variety of value-added services, including flexible staking, structured products, and compliant stablecoin wealth management. All products are executed automatically via smart contracts, with code security verified by top-tier auditing firms. Historical annualized returns range from 3% to 15%, ensuring users' assets grow steadily and securely."Security is the lifeline of financial services," said a UU Wallet spokesperson. "With the MSB license, we will accelerate collaboration with global regulators and traditional financial institutions, driving deeper integration of Web3 payments with mainstream economic systems."Hashtag: #UUWallet

UU Wallet is a security-focused Web3 payment infrastructure provider dedicated to lowering the barriers to digital asset usage through technological innovation. The company has obtained financial licenses in the United States and the Philippines, serving over 500,000 individual users and 2,000 enterprises with a zero-security-incident record.