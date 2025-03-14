Recognized for “go-to-market innovation and consistent partner engagement”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 - Cybersecurity giant Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ) has been named a Champion in theThis marks Trend's third consecutive placement as #1 among the 32 cybersecurity vendors appraised by Canalys. Trend and its partners serve the industry's most geographically diverse customer base, protecting hundreds of thousands of enterprise customers across 69 countries.Trend launched its Global Partner Program in 2024, delivering consistent and tailored engagement to all regions and partner types. AI capabilities, partner competencies, immersive training, customized playbooks and lead-generation tools were all recognized by Canalys.According to Canalys's review of Trend's channel program: "Partner ecosystem expansion will be a key focus in 2025, with an emphasis on new AI-focused partners in collaboration with NVIDIA and partners in defense, energy, healthcare and FSI sectors. Priorities will include growing its security services specialist ecosystem and driving sustained partner momentum via cloud marketplaces. The launch of an AI-predicted opportunity campaign will boost up- and cross-sell opportunities, while the new Technical Partner Center will help partners optimize pre- and post-sales."To be ranked as a Champion in thesecurity vendors must have the highest levels of excellence in channel management, high and consistent vendor benchmark scores, among the largest share of global shipments and strong market performance, vision, leadership and change capabilities."Our deep focus on empowering our channel partners and end customers through AI-driven proactive cybersecurity continues to resonate in the industry. We're proud to be recognized by Canalys for our channel innovation, scaling, diversity of partner types, and quality of service. We're building on this success throughout 2025 with continued expansion of our channel capabilities."Canalys measures partner sentiment by leveraging their Vendor Benchmark Analyzer, a tool that collates channel partners' experiences of working with vendors to provide scores which allow easy cross comparison. Trend lead the evaluation with a leadership score of 82% and a momentum score of 74%.Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com

