JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 -To celebrate the glorious month of Ramadan, Finex has prepared a special treat for all Muslim Finexers — the Finexcellent Ramadan promo The promotion is a month-long event that offers participants the 5 benefits of trading with Finex: gifts for lots traded, weekly compensation for trading expenses, education, a welcome gift for first-time Finex traders, and charity.The benefits are designed to be both material and spiritual rewards, as trading during Ramadan is not about enjoying one's trading achievements but about shaping a better version of oneself, coming together, and making the world a better place.Trading is 100% swap-free, so all Finexers can be sure of receiving first-class trading services aligned with the values of Muslim ethics.One of the key elements of Finexcellent Ramadan is charity. During the promotion, all trades executed will allow Finex to donate a portion of its proceeds to charity. The mutual financial benefit will be used for a good cause, fulfilling the Ramadan spirit of virtue.Another highlight of the Finexcellent Ramadan promo is the Finexcellent Marathon, a four—day trading event dedicated to education and refining trading skills.Finexers are invited to join the Marathon and immerse themselves in insightful content from Finex, accompanying a series of live trading sessions from one of Indonesia’s world-class technical traders, Andre Rizky.The intensive course on education and trader work ethic will inspire traders with the first-hand experience of a professional trader. It will also demonstrate the importance of trading psychology and improved self-awareness as necessary elements of trading excellence.Hashtag: #Finex #trading #CSR #Ramadan #Charity

About Finex

Finex is a regulated Forex broker based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Finex provides competitive conditions for trading Forex currencies, commodities, and indices. Established in 2012, Finex is supervised by BAPPEBTI (Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency), an Indonesian regulator, which ensures the protection of traders' funds by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

