To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and other senior government officials witnessed the MOU exchange ceremony between VinUniversity and NTU Singapore on March 13, 2025.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 -The MOU exchange ceremony took place in the presence of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and other senior government officials.Under the MOU framework, VinUni and NTU will collaborate comprehensively in various fields, including but not limited to Computer Science, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Intelligent Mobility, AI in Materials Science & Engineering, and Health Sciences.The NTU-VinUni alliance will encompass six key initiatives: faculty exchange and secondment programs, establishment of joint research centers and teams, recruitment of postdoctoral scholars and PhD researchers, co-organization of scientific and technological conferences, and development of research lab infrastructure in critical fields.said:, said:Following the MOU signing, VinUni leadership met with NTU scientists and researchers from several NTU schools, corporate and research laboratories, such as the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing, School of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and NTU Entrepreneurship Academy.With a practical approach, decisive actions, and a fast-paced execution, VinUni and NTU are confident that their strategic alliance will drive groundbreaking advancements in research and talent development while propelling Vietnam's science and technology to new heights on the global stage.Hashtag: #VinUniversity

About VinUniversity

VinUni, established in 2019, is a private, non-profit university in Vietnam founded by Vingroup, with a mission to educate future talents. In September 2024, VinUni became the youngest university globally to receive the QS 5-star overall rating under the latest standards of QS – Quacquarelli Symonds (UK), one of the world's most reputable educational ranking organizations.



Since its founding, VinUni has proactively partnered with world - renowned universities over the past five years, including Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania.



For more information, visit https://vinuni.edu.vn/





About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Business, Computing & Data Science, Engineering, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, Medicine, Science, and Graduate colleges.



NTU is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centres such as the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).



Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources.



Ranked amongst the world's top universities, the University's main campus is also frequently listed among the world's most beautiful. Known for its sustainability, NTU has achieved 100% Green Mark Platinum certification for all its eligible building projects. Apart from its main campus, NTU also has a medical campus in Novena, Singapore's healthcare district.



For more information, visit www.ntu.edu.sg



