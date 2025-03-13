Raya Bersama Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - With Hari Raya just around the corner, Raya Bersama Shopee from 13 to 31 March brings bigger rewards and savings! Whether shoppers are preparing for a grand gathering or a cosy celebration, this campaign offers unbeatable deals, massive rewards, and exciting shopping experiences, making it easier for Malaysians to enjoy the season without stretching their budget.One of the biggest highlights is Shopee’sensuring the best deals on Raya essentials. If a lower price is found elsewhere, Shopee will refund 3X Shopee Coins.is also available throughout the campaign, making shopping even more accessible.To maximise savings,By combining Free Shipping discounts, Shopee Vouchers, Shop Vouchers, and Shopee Coins, users can unlock even bigger savings on their festive shopping. The more vouchers stacked, the lower the price—making Raya preparations more affordable than ever!Adding to the excitement, Shopee Live is hosting a massiveThroughout the campaign, viewers can participate in interactive livestreams and gameshows with exciting prizes, claim in-stream rewards, complete watch tasks, and earn Shopee Coins just by tuning in daily.Beyond rewards, Shopee Live is keeping the festive spirit alive with engaging daily livestreams:To help Malaysians prepare for the celebrations, Shopee is hosting special shopping events:During these sales periods, shoppers can enjoyThey can also grabat, including RM10 and RM100 vouchers for even bigger savings.For even bigger savings, Shopee is offering, giving RM500 off with a minimum spend of RM1,000 can be claimed in advance and can be used at 11AM and 8PM.Don't miss out on these exclusive shopping hours:Fashion lovers can look forward to RM20 Flash Sale Deals happening daily from 12PM to 2PM, featuring top brands like Zoe Arissa, Bulan Bintang, Pazze, Siti Khadijah and more, with up to 60% off new Raya arrivals. Don’t forget to stack multiple vouchers at checkout, combining Free Shipping, 20% Coins Cashback, Shop Vouchers, and Shopee Coins for the best possible price. Try the new and innovative Snap & Shop feature that lets users upload a wishlist photo to instantly find the best deals.For added entertainment, Shopee is bringing its festive cheer to TV screens with an exclusive Raya Bersama Shopee TV Show , airing live on TV3 and Shopee Live on 19 March at 9PM.The show promises exciting games, live performances, and Shopee Shake giveaways, alongside exclusive product deals and Lowest Price Guaranteed offers.Last but not least,exclusively this March, offering exclusive benefits, vouchers, and perks. Users can progress from Classic to Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers based on their spending and order activity, unlocking rewards worth up to RM2,000 monthly, including free shipping discounts, cashback, and premium customer service.With massive savings, exciting vouchers, and engaging Shopee Live rewards, Raya Bersama Shopee is the ultimate destination for festive shopping. Shoppers can start adding to carts today and check out during the biggest sale of the season here:Hashtag: #shopee

