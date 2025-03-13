ONESIAM’s Songkran celebrations, part of Siam Piwat’s guest experience program, offer tourists an elevated summer journey through culture, tradition, and immersive festivities

"Summersive: An Immersive Summer Celebration"

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - This April, Bangkok bursts with vibrant energy and festive celebrations. As summer ushers in the Thai New Year, visitors can look forward to the joy, unity, and excitement of the Songkran Water Festival and vibrant seasonal celebrations. Under's premier guest experience program—Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok invite all to embrace the magic of summer at world-class experiential destinations.For those looking to elevate their summer with a blend of luxury, leisure, and captivating experiences, downtown Bangkok'sare set to deliver an unforgettable season. This year, the summer celebration unfolds under the theme—a fusion of summer and immersive, multi-sensory experiences—designed to transport visitors into a world of wonder. From dynamic art installations and interactive showcases to curated shopping, gourmet delights, and picturesque moments waiting to be captured, each destination invites guests to indulge in the ultimate summer lifestyle experience.To kick off this summer festival,unveils a floral wonderland with, taking place from April 10–16. This high-energy celebration of art and nature is set to transport visitors into a world of breathtaking, larger than life floral and fauna-inspired displays, stunning illuminations, and interactive installations that engage all five senses. From the sweet scent of fresh blooms to the rhythmic pulse of live concerts, DJ sets, and fashion showcases, every corner will be filled with botanical artistry and interactive engagements, making it a must-visit summer destination in Bangkok.A short walk away,brings creativity to the forefront with, running from April 4–20.Inspired by thethe shopping and lifestyle center transforms into the. Step intowherein anMeanwhile, "invites astrology lovers to unlock their destiny with fortune-inspired activities, offering insights into love, success, and prosperity.For those drawn to exploration,presentsfrom April 1-30. This captivating fusion of fashion, art, and water-inspired experiences establishes Siam Discovery as Bangkok's creative hub and incubator for culture, style, and innovation throughout the summer festival. Designed for a sophisticated community of trendsetters, the event features exclusive brand showcases, including stunning summer collections & experiences fromand. Adding to the excitement,premiers for the first time in Thailand and Southeast Asia at Siam Discovery, showcasing its distinct take on contemporary fashion. Visitors can also delight in—a curated selection of world-class dishes featuring flavors from global and Asian cuisines alongside the latest international food trends.Meanwhile, for those eager to immerse themselves in traditional Thai culture,'sbrings the spirit of Songkran to life. Set against the stunning Chao Phraya River, visitors can experience Thefrom April 10-16 at River Park.Theinvites guests to engage in cultural water play, preserving Songkran traditions while ensuring fun for all generations. Theshowcases dazzling Thai cultural displays, including traditional Songkran festivities and beauty pageants with exquisite Thai costumes. Visitors can also take part in the auspicious tradition of pouring water over Buddha statues, adding a spiritual touch to the celebrations.For art lovers, Thepresents contemporary sand sculptures, blending tradition with modern creativity. Adding an energetic twist, Thedelivers an electrifying music festival with dynamic performances and entertainment.Finally, for those seeking to elevate their summer shopping experience with unbeatable deals and promotions,is the place to be this April. The outlet is beautifully adorned with vibrant Songkran-themed decorations, creating the perfect backdrop for capturing unforgettable memories. Additionally, exclusive offers on top international and luxury brands make it a dream destination for fashion lovers.To top it all off,is offering exclusive tourist promotions from April 10-16, with incredible rewards across all five destinations. Apply for theto enjoy not only exclusive tourist privileges, promotions and services, but also exclusive summer deals. Shoppers who spend a minimum of 2,500 THB at Siam Center, Siam Discovery, or ICONSIAM will receive a 150 THB Siam Gift Card, while those spending 3,000 THB at Siam Paragon will receive a 200 THB Siam Gift Card. To register for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, please visit https://app.onesiam.com/4h6O76y To find out more about summer and Songkran celebrations, please visit https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/happening/7116/summersive/

