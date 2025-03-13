Honeywell Aerospace Flight Test team is first customer for innovative new program

London, Ontario - Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025 - The International Test Pilots School (ITPS) and Honeywellhave teamed to launch a new flight test training program designed to improve the way flight test professionals are trained. ITPS has developed the unique Hybrid Industry Training Solutions for Flight Test Teams program, and the Honeywell Aerospace Flight Test team will be the launch customer for this groundbreaking training solution.Bill Lee, Sr Director of Flight Test Operations at Honeywell and Dave Lohse, Chief Executive Officer at ITPS (Canada) Ltd.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:ITPS and Honeywell both recognize that effective flight test training increases productivity, mitigates flight test safety risk, and assists in the retention of highly skilled flight test professionals. By drastically reducing time away from the student's workplace, the hybrid flight test training model offers a flexible, affordable and highly effective solution for professional test pilot and flight test engineer development."We listened to the aerospace industry and designed a syllabus that directly addresses the need for effective and efficient flight test team training," said Dave Lohse, chief executive officer at ITPS. "As a world-class provider of flight test education, ITPS is committed to delivering innovative training solutions that balance industry demands with professional development. The Hybrid Industry Training Solutions program delivers high-quality training while minimizing disruptions to our customers' critical flight test operations. By embracing this program, Honeywell is demonstrating its strong commitment to excellence and is equipping its teams with the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience needed to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in the aerospace industry."Honeywell's Flight Test team will enroll the first two candidates in the inaugural course this fall. The Hybrid Flight Test course will take approximately 18 months to complete."Our collaboration with ITPS marks a significant step forward in advancing an industry-first flight test training program," said Bill Lee, senior director of Flight Test Operations at Honeywell Aerospace. "The new training program will ensure Honeywell's Flight Test professionals remain at the forefront of flight-testing standards and innovation so we can continue to bring cutting-edge aerospace products to the market for our customers."The new ITPS program is designed to strengthen flight test planning, conduct and reporting skills through a combination of instructor-led online theory courses and hands-on exercises using the school's diverse aircraft and simulator fleet. The program will culminate in a capstone project for the course participants at the customer's flight test center.The International Test Pilots School (ITPS) is an EASA Approved Training Organization recognized by the Society of Experimental Test Pilots (SETP) and the Society of Flight Test Engineers (SFTE). With over 37 years of experience, ITPS Canada has trained students from the world's leading civil aerospace manufacturers and more than 25 NATO, Five Eyes and Allied Air Arms around the world. Our modern facilities are located on the grounds of the International Airport in London, Ontario, with additional on-site student and classroom facilities planned to open in Summer 2025. ITPS boasts a diverse fleet, owning and operating over 30 fixed and rotary wing aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), including Variable Stability in-flight simulator aircraft. Airborne flight test technique instruction is supplemented and supported by our Telemetry Room and state-of-the-art Advanced Aircraft Simulation Centre featuring F-16C, F/A-18E, F-35 and L-39 simulators as well as Boeing 787, AW139, eVTOL, AH-64D/E and Variable Stability Systems simulators.ITPS is a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization, maintaining and modifying its own aircraft fleet, with a modern Safety Management System and full time Safety Manager. Our instructor cadre includes over 30 world-class experts with extensive civil and military flight test experience in modern aircraft, including 5th-generation fighters. ITPS is the world's largest independent school of experimental flight test training. In addition to our Hybrid Industry Training Solutions program we offer Masters (48-week), EASA Category-1 and Category-2 Test Pilot and Lead Flight Test Engineer courses, Military and Civil Graduate courses, Master of Science degrees, UAS and Aerosystems courses and a full short course catalogue. For more information, visit www.itpscanada.com or follow the International Test Pilots School on LinkedIn Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and in many terrestrial systems. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components, power systems, and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit aerospace.honeywell.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace Technologies on LinkedIn.Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation and energy transition - underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer, as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom Adam Kress602-760-6252Sheila Hodgson519-457-3625 x 217 (desk)519-615-1773 (WhatsApp)

