New York, New York - Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025 - ONE AMAZON, a groundbreaking initiative that transforms rainforest conservation into a market-driven investment opportunity, has secured a landmark $100 million commitment from Global Edge Worldwide Fund. This funding milestone provides the financial backing needed to bring the initiative's vision to life—deploying cutting-edge technology, blockchain-backed securities, and sustainable finance to protect the Amazon Rainforest while generating long-term economic value. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) is also participating as a minority investor, reinforcing its role as a key technology partner in the project.The Amazon Rainforest is one of the most critical ecosystems on the planet, producing 20% of the world's oxygen, storing vast amounts of carbon, and regulating global climate patterns. Yet, it is being lost at an alarming rate, driven by deforestation and unsustainable economic pressures. ONE AMAZON introduces a new solution—leveraging the Internet of Forests™ (IoF™), a large-scale environmental intelligence network that enables real-time monitoring and monetization of the rainforest's ecological value. With major institutional partners, including PSG Digital, ONE AMAZON is now positioned to move from vision to execution, ensuring that the Amazon's protection is not only an environmental necessity but a long-term economic opportunity that benefits both investors and the planet.As a key technology partner, Gorilla is deploying AI-driven data intelligence, IoT solutions, and advanced analytics to create the world's largest environmental monitoring network. By integrating biodegradable sensors, satellite imagery, and AI-powered environmental insights, Gorilla is transforming the Amazon into a fully quantified and investable natural ecosystem. In addition to its technological contributions, Gorilla is also participating as a minority investor in ONE AMAZON.Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla, emphasized the initiative's potential, "The ONE AMAZON initiative is not just a vision; it is a financial and technological revolution that will redefine how we value, protect and monetize natural capital, at a global scale. Gorilla Technology is part of the core team behind this transformation, serving as one of the architects of the Internet of Forests™, deploying the world's largest-scale environmental intelligence infrastructure to transform the Amazon into the most data-rich, investable natural asset on the planet. With our AI-powered analytics, real-time biodiversity tracking and blockchain-backed verification models, we are building the foundation of a new conservation economy, one that will generate billions in economic value while ensuring the Amazon thrives for generations to come. This is where finance, technology, and sustainability converge to create real, scalable impact and Gorilla is at the very heart of it."Rodrigo Veloso, CEO of ONE AMAZON, highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, "The Amazon is not just a rainforest—it is the lifeblood of our planet. With the Internet of Forests™, we are creating a new paradigm where environmental protection and economic growth go hand in hand. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative finance, we are turning the Amazon into a global asset that benefits both nature and humanity. This is more than a project; it is a movement to redefine how we value and protect our planet's most precious resources."Global Edge Worldwide Fund has pledged $100 million to support the expansion of ONE AMAZON's ecosystem, reinforcing its mission to protect the rainforest while generating sustainable economic opportunities.Renato Costa, CEO of Global Edge Worldwide Fund, expressed his enthusiasm, "ONE AMAZON represents the future of environmental finance-a bold, scalable model that turns nature into a tangible, investable asset. Our $100 million commitment is not just an investment but a statement that the world's natural capital must be protected and valued. Rodrigo Veloso and the ONE AMAZON team are pioneering a new asset class that will redefine the intersection of sustainability and finance for decades to come."From left to right: Anthony Fiore (Chief Strategic Advisor of Global Edge Worldwide Fund), Robert Lavia (Board Member ONE AMAZON), Paul SALAMA-CARO (CIO PSG), Rodrigo Veloso (CEO ONE AMAZON), Renato Costa (CEO Global Edge Worldwide Fund), Jay Chandan (CEO Gorilla Technology), Raj Natarajan (CTO Gorilla), John Martini (Polsinelli Legal Counsel), Robert Penza (Polsinelli Legal Counsel)To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:PSG Digital, an asset manager and a leader in tokenization and Web 3 solutions operating in London, New York, Abu Dhabi and shortly in Hong Kong, has been appointed as the digital and Web 3 advisor to ONE AMAZON. The firm will spearhead the development of blockchain-based systems, tokenized ecological securities, and decentralized platforms that underpin the initiative's financial and operational ecosystem.Paul Salama-Caro, Co-Founder and CIO of PSG Digital, commented, "ONE AMAZON is a transformational initiative that redefines the Real World Asset and tokenization space. We are bringing capital, blockchain, and datafication to nature-based assets in a truly groundbreaking way. This is a historic moment for Web 3 and sustainable finance, and PSG Digital is proud to lead the charge in building this future."The combined commitments from Global Edge Worldwide Fund, PSG Digital and Gorilla Technology represent a transformative moment in sustainable investment. With the Internet of Forests™, ONE AMAZON is demonstrating that nature-backed finance is no longer a futuristic concept—it is a reality unfolding today.For more information on ONE AMAZON and the Internet of Forests™, visit www.oneamazon.com Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to identify and agree to specific project scope, deployment strategies and operational frameworks with the Electricity Authority, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Investor Relations Contact:Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

