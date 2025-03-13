Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa Celebrates a Stellar Debut



Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa made a standout debut by winning one star. Hironori Satake, Executive Chef of Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, accepted the award on behalf the team.



Founded by the celebrated Michelin three-star sushi master, Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa is his first venture outside Japan, dedicated to delivering the art of authentic Edomae sushi. Within its first year, the restaurant earned a Michelin star, a well-deserved recognition of its excellence. The skilled culinary team, with their refined expertise, elevates seasonal ingredients to their peak, crafting each piece of sushi to embody the traditional Japanese aesthetic of *wabi-sabi*—the beauty of simplicity and imperfection. Chef Miyakawa's unwavering commitment to quality is evident in his meticulous selection of premium, seasonal ingredients, flown in directly from Japan, ensuring every bite showcases his tightly-held relationships with generational growers and family fishermen. The menu at Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa evolves with the seasons to offer a unique dining experience with every visit. From April 4th to 6th, Chef Miyakawa will personally take the helm at the restaurant, crafting a special seasonal Edomae sushi dinner over three exclusive evenings. This highly anticipated event is an opportunity for guests to experience the master's artistry firsthand, for a series of dinners targeting the sushi aficionado.



Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel has boasted an impressive nine consecutive years of two-Michelin-starred recognition. Chan Chek Keong, Assistance Vice President of Food & Beverage Culinary of StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef of Feng Wei Ju accepted the award on behalf the team.

Perched at StarWorld Hotel on the Macau Peninsula, Feng Wei Ju has earned its place as a culinary institution, boasting an impressive nine consecutive years of two-Michelin-starred recognition. To celebrate this incredible milestone, the restaurant is offering a special Michelin-inspired tasting menu (MOP 1,088 per person), featuring its most iconic dishes that showcase the authentic, bold flavors of Hunan and Sichuan cuisine. With nearly three decades of experience honing his craft in storied culinary traditions, Chef Chan Chek Keong has assembled a team of top-tier chefs specializing in authentic Hunan, Sichuan, and noodle dishes. Their philosophy is simple yet profound: allowing the ingredients to speak for themselves. Premium produce and spices, sourced directly from their regions of origin bring out the natural umami of high-quality ingredients, achieving a depth of flavor that is both bold and nuanced. Chef Chan's deft hand blends tradition with innovation, creating a culinary repertoire that is as dynamic as it is delicious. The result is a symphony of spicy, aromatic notes that dance on the palate, leaving diners surprised and delighted.



For a standout ten consecutive years, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has held its Michelin one-star honor. The new Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio accepted the award on behalf the team.

For a standout ten consecutive years, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has held its Michelin one-star honor. This year, the restaurant enters a new chapter with the arrival of Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio, a culinary virtuoso whose career spans some of the most esteemed Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels across the globe. Chef Marino brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for Italian gastronomy, infusing the restaurant's menu with fresh creativity and inspiration. Among the highlights are signature dishes such as Veal and Ham Agnolotti in Classic Broth, and Marinated Langoustine with Sea Urchin, Oscietra caviar, and Orange Chantilly. The new menu also draws inspiration from its sister restaurant, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA in Hong Kong. Building on the culinary legacy of the legendary Chef Bombana, whose pursuit of "tradition, quality, and consistency" has defined the restaurant's ethos, Marino infuses his creative flair, resulting in dishes that are deeply rooted in Italian tradition yet uniquely his own. Additionally, the restaurant now offers a brand-new lunch menu (starting at MOP 680) every Friday and Saturday. Featuring refined Italian classics crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients, the menu delivers a Michelin-starred experience that is both elegant and luxurious, yet effortlessly understated.





Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau has been awarded the prestigious "Michelin One Star" for nine consecutive years. Jackie Ho Hon-sing, Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau accepted the award on behalf the team.



Nestled on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Lai Heen, the hotel's acclaimed Chinese restaurant, has been awarded the prestigious "Michelin One Star" for nine consecutive years. Helmed by Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, who brings over 40 years of culinary expertise, the restaurant offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the city and the Taipa skyline. Combining authentic Cantonese delicacies with the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton, Jackie Ho Hon Sing delivers an unparalleled dining experience. The restaurant's star-studded culinary team has crafted a special Michelin-inspired menu, showcasing the essence of Cantonese cuisine through masterful techniques and premium ingredients sourced from around the world. Each dish is a testament to the artistry and precision of the Cantonese culinary traditions, offering guests a taste of Michelin-starred excellence.







Recognised as "Michelin Selected Restaurants", Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau, known for its contemporary Thai flavors; Terrazza Italian Restaurant at Galaxy Macau, offering authentic taste of Italy; and The Ritz-Carlton Café at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, continue to be lauded for maintaining their high standards.









In the 17th Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2025, Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort, has once again proven its place at the forefront of the Greater Bay Area dining scene.

These award-winning restaurants span Japanese, Italian, Cantonese, Hunan-Sichuan, Thai, and Western cuisines, offering a diverse culinary experience that caters to every palate. With over 120 dining offerings, Galaxy Macau is a veritable playground for the senses. From Michelin-starred experiences to local delicacies, each dish is a testament to the inimitable creativity, skill, and dedication of the culinary teams. It is a place where tradition meets innovation, and where every meal is a celebration of flavor, craftsmanship, and the art of hospitality. With this year's multi-Michelin Starred recognition, Galaxy Macau continues to solidify its position as a leading Dining Destination, where the world's finest tastes converge under one roof.

