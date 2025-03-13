Both parties will collaborate to drive the growth of sports and entertainment events to the city and help to foster the development of Hong Kong into a premier hub for mega live events

DHL Express Hong Kong becomes the Official Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park. (Left) Mr. John Sharkey, CEO, KTSP; (Right) Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has been appointed as the Official Partner of the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP). The partnership demonstrates both organizations' mutual commitment to bringing world-class mega events to Hong Kong, further strengthening the city's position as Asia's Event Capital.Through this partnership, DHL will support KTSP in welcoming a variety of international, large-scale sports and entertainment events to Hong Kong. This collaboration enhances DHL's brand visibility to audiences at home and abroad, contributing to the growth of Hong Kong's mega events economy."We are delighted that DHL Express is our Official Partner. We look forward to enhancing the experience of our world-class mega events together. With KTSP as Hong Kong's home venue, we are committed to bringing more international sports, cultural, and entertainment events to Hong Kong, further transforming the city into an event capital and creating new growth opportunities," said"DHL Express is honored to be the Official Partner of KTSP. This underscores our long-term commitment to Hong Kong's development. In line with our purpose of 'Connecting People, Improving Lives,' we are excited to support KTSP in hosting world-class large-scale events. Through our shared values of innovation and mission to promote Hong Kong as a hub for live events, we will connect local and international audiences with their favorite sports teams, athletes, and artists. We believe we can better position Hong Kong as an attractive destination for the sports, cultural, arts and music lovers," saidOne of the main events in 2025 for KTSP is the Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in April, for which DHL is the Official Logistics Partner . As Coldplay's Official Logistics Partner, DHL is helping to reduce the tour's transport emissions by for example leveraging Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which generates up to 85% less CO2 emissions compared to traditional jet fuel.The partnership with KTSP reinforces DHL's long-term commitment to the sports and entertainment industry at both local and global levels. With a long history of partnering with some of the world's most prestigious events and teams - including Formula 1, Formula E and Manchester United - DHL connects people from all over the world, enabling fans to engage with their favorite sports teams and artists. Locally, DHL is the Official Partner of Hong Kong China Rugby, nurturing talented local athletes to help them realize their full potential on the international stage.Officially opened on 1 March 2025, Kai Tak Sports Park is Hong Kong's largest integrated sports and entertainment landmark. Featuring a multi-purpose stadium and a variety of sports and leisure facilities, the park supports the government's goals of boosting tourism, promoting sports development, and hosting major sporting and entertainment events, thereby contributing to the city's economic development and cultural exchange.Hashtag: #DHLExpressHongKong

About Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is a fully integrated sports, leisure and entertainment destination. The 28-hectare Sports Park will be part of the redevelopment on the site of the old Hong Kong International Airport in Kai Tak. The Sports Park features a 50,000-seat Main Stadium (named Kai Tak Stadium) with a retractable roof, IndoorSport Centre (named Kai Tak Arena) with the flexibility to host community sports and events of up to 10,000 seats, and a Public Sports Ground (named Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground) with a capacity of 5,000 seats. These venues will be complemented with extensive public open spaces for events and leisure together with retail and harbour front dining spaces.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



