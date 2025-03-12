Three Iconic Stages Feature a Spectacular Celebration of Music and Entertainment

This year, an exhilarating lineup of concerts and fan meetings will take place every weekend at Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Arena: A Beacon of Music and Entertainment in Macau

Galaxy Macau™ Presents FWD Insurance Titile Sponsor — Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Macao

Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Wakin Chau World Tour Live in Macau

2025 JISOO ASIA TOUR: “LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!” in MACAU

Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert

Broadway Theatre: A Hub of Dynamic Live Entertainment

G Box: A Performance Venue of Infinite Possibilities at Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, has become a popular choice for visitors to Macau, offering a one-stop leisure vacation experience. Especially with its three iconic performance venues — Galaxy Arena, Broadway Theatre, and the newly launched G Box — each venue radiates unique charm and atmosphere. This year, an exhilarating lineup of concerts and fan meetings will take place every weekend. Music lovers should plan ahead, as anticipation is sure to grow with the release of more event information.Over the past weekend, Galaxy Arena welcomed Chinese pop star Jason Zhang (Zhang Jie) for the three-night. At the node of his debut for 21st anniversary, Zhang took the audience on a fascinating ride to 「Leave For 1982」and meet with the past and future, showcasing his signature powerful vocals and heartfelt performances that deeply resonated with fans. The concert was an emotional and electrifying experience, leaving an indelible mark on all in attendance.As the largest indoor venue in Macau, Galaxy Arena boasts a capacity of up to 16,000 guests, complemented by state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems that ensure every performance is a multi-sensory masterpiece. This March, Galaxy Arena will continue to set the stage for unforgettable and refreshing musical experiences.The legendary "God of Songs" in the Chinese music scene, Jacky Cheung will grace Galaxy Arena this June for his tenth solo concert in 2025, promising a visually stunning and emotionally charged performance. On March 13 at 1 PM, priority booking will be available through FWD MAX and BOOKYAY. Public ticket sales will begin on March 18 at 1 PM through Galaxy Ticketing, Maoyan, Damai, MPay and Cityline. Don't miss the chance to witness the "God of Songs" in action.On May 3, the famed pop icon Wakin Chau will bring his world tour to Galaxy Arena for the first time, guiding the audience through a mesmerizing musical journey. Wakin will lead audiences into a novel. The stage design is unique, intertwining modern martial arts with musical scenes, making it feel like attending two concerts at once. Wakin will perform timeless hits like "Rain or Shine", "Sleepless Nights" and "Friends", breathing new life into these classics. Tickets are now available on Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maoyan, uutix, Trip.com, Ctrip and Cityline.Celebrating his 30th anniversary of debut, Show Lo, known as the "Asia's Dance King", will show off his powerful moves and stage at Galaxy Arena in May 2025! "Amusement Park" as tour concept, symbolizing his original aspiration of the 30 years since debut – spreading joy and happiness. Show Lo's well known songs include "Showtime", "Dance Gate", "Love Corner" and many more. Let's witness this milestone with Show Lo and "Bounce" together! Tickets are now available on Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maoyan, Cityline, MPay, Macau Ticketing.JISOO—global K-pop sensation, BLACKPINK member, and rising actress—will embark on her first solo Asia fan tour, "JISOO ASIA FAN TOUR 2025: LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!". This highly anticipated tour will bring her closer to fans across the region, with stops in Macau on March 21 and 22 at 8 PM at Galaxy Arena. JISOO has recently released her new mini-album 〈AMORTAGE〉, with the title track 〈earthquake〉 skyrocketing to No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart. The album has also dominated the iTunes Album Charts in 45 countries worldwide and secured the top spot on Tencent Music's comprehensive K-POP Chart in China. Marking a significant milestone in JISOO's solo career, the tour promises unforgettable experiences, emotional performances, and deeper bonds with fans worldwide. Tickets go on sale from today on Galaxy Ticketing and Damai.On March 29 at 8 PM, the most loved Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will make his Macau debut at Galaxy Arena. Known for his soul-stirring vocals, Bocelli will deliver a breathtaking performance that is both intimate and grand. Adding to the magic, his son Matteo Bocelli will join him on stage for a special duet. Tickets are available now via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maoyan, uutix, Trip.com,Ctrip, Cityline, MPay, and Macau Ticketing.Just a 90-second stroll from Galaxy Macau via an air-conditioned bridge, Broadway Theatre offers an intimate yet world-class performance setting with 2,500 seats. Its modern yet classic design ensures every guest enjoys a close connection with the performers. This March, Broadway Theatre is set to deliver an electrifying lineup:On March 22 at 5 PM and March 23 at 4 PM, "Barbie's Perfect Man" Kim Jaejoong will return to Macau to celebrate his 21st debut anniversary with fans. This concert will be an intimate, heartfelt tribute to his journey in the music industry, creating cherished memories with his devoted audience.On March 29 at 5 PM, Korean band HYUKOH and Taiwanese synth-pop sensation Sunset Rollercoaster will join forces for the "AAA" concert. This unique collaboration will blend two distinct musical styles, delivering an innovative and immersive sonic experience for fans.On March 30 at 12 PM, Gemini Fourth, the Thailand's new generation all-around idol, will bring you into a world full of energy and dreams with their unique musical charm.Galaxy Macau integrated resort is proud to introduce G Box – the latest addition to our portfolio of performance venues. Hosting up to 850 guests, G.Box is an intimate black box venue with a flexible space that can adapt to a variety of performances and setups. The simplicity of this versatile space provides endless possibilities – stand-up comedy, live musical performances, family theater, or even private events. And with advanced audio/visual equipment catering to various configurations, audiences are guaranteed a truly immersive live experience. For more details, please visit the official website or follow our social media channels.Johnson Lee's All-Comedy & Music Extravaganza 1.0 was a sold-out hit, with rave reviews and high demand. Now, get ready for the highly anticipated 2025 Johnson Lee's All-Comedy & Music Extravaganza 2.0! With even more star power and surprises, this show promises an unforgettable experience filled with laughter and entertainment. Don't miss out on this star-studded event. Tickets are available now via Galaxy Ticketing and Damai.Beyond its world-class entertainment, Galaxy Macau offers an unparalleled luxury resort experience. Recognized as the most Five-Star hotels under one roof of any luxury resort company worldwide for the third consecutive year, it is home to eight internationally acclaimed luxury hotels, each uniquely designed and equipped with top-tier amenities to ensure a comfortable stay for every guest. The resort also features two award-winning five-star spas — Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau — offering rejuvenating and indulgent wellness experiences. As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau also presents an extraordinary culinary journey with over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to authentic local delicacies. 