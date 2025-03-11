Tenchijin Signs MOU with Universiti Sains Malaysia for AI and Satellite Data Research

Duration: Effective from Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the MOU will serve as a framework to confirm fundamental agreements until a more detailed cooperative agreement is concluded between both parties.

Objectives: To promote joint research on water leakage risk assessment and the selection of suitable sites for renewable energy using AI technology and satellite data, while establishing a collaborative relationship for the joint development, support, and enhancement of research, education, and training programs.

Scope of Collaboration: Under this MOU, cooperation will be carried out in the following areas:

Joint research on water leakage risk assessment for water pipelines and site selection for renewable energy utilizing AI and satellite data.

Development of a white paper on the Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak and Compass Renewable Energy applications for implementation in Malaysia.

Promotion of industry collaboration and other cooperative activities mutually agreed upon by both parties.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2025 - Tenchijin Inc. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuto Sakuraba) is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the company will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia's national science university. The MOU aims to facilitate joint research on infrastructure assessment and renewable energy site selection utilizing AI technology and satellite data.This MOU was also supported by a project implemented by the AEM-METI Economic and Industrial Cooperation Committee (AMEICC), funded by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), and organized by Leave a Nest Group for 2024-2025.Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia's first Accelerated Programme for Excellence (APEX) university, is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, research innovation, and societal impact under the theme "Transforming Higher Education for a Sustainable Tomorrow.". USM excels in niche areas such as health sciences, renewable energy, cultural heritage, and digital transformation, driving global progress through transdisciplinary research and community engagement. It leads in cutting-edge fields like molecular medicine, health, engineering, marine ecosystems, and archaeology, while fostering innovation in teaching and learning. Consistently ranked highly, especially for its contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), USM's influence extends through impactful research, high citations, and international collaborations. The university actively shapes policies on public health, education, and environmental resilience, reinforcing its role as a global thought leader. USM's APEX status reflects its dedication to producing knowledge that not only advances academia but also creates real-world solutions, empowering students and communities to build a sustainable future.Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak is a cloud-based mapping service that supports efficient leak inspections for water utilities and contractors by leveraging satellite data and AI technology. It identifies high-risk areas for leaks in a 100m square range using data from multiple satellites and open data. The system integrates with digital water supply registers and distribution pipe maps, providing centralized management of leak risk with a 5-level evaluation. The intuitive interface allows for real-time data checks, supporting rapid leak detection and repair planning.By registering and managing leak locations regularly, the system allows AI to reassess leak risks based on accumulated data, improving accuracy. Demonstrations conducted with the Cabinet Office and other municipalities in 2022 indicate that inspection costs could be reduced by up to 65% and investigation time by up to 85%.The system's high technical capabilities and low implementation barriers have been recognized, with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications awarding it the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize. Since its service launch in 2023, over 20 municipalities have adopted the system as of February 2025.These challenges are common across Southeast Asia, and to protect water resources through efficient water management, Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak is being developed as a global version and is being expanded into Asia, Europe, and other regions.Special site for Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleakFor inquiries regarding the expansion of Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak in Asia, please contact the following:Asia Business Development Representative: AsabaContact: [email protected]

Tenchijin Co., Ltd.

Company Name: Tenchijin Co., Ltd.

Location: 1-4-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo, Tokyo, 5th Floor, Nihonbashi 1-chome Mitsui Building

CEO: Yasuto Sakuraba

Business: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Official Website URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/

X: https://x.com/tenchijin_pr

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tenchijin/

