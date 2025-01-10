Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two research reports by Queen's University and Université de Québec à Chicoutimi.The purpose of these reports is to describe and interpret the mineralogy, petrology, and geochemistry of the Mountain, North and South Zones of the Bégin-Lamarche igneous (anorthosite-hosted) phosphate deposit. The Bégin-Lamarche deposit is part of the 1.14 Ga Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthositic (LSJA) Suite, Québec, which is the largest anorthosite complex in the world. The studies are as follows:Details on First Phosphate's assets in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/begin-lamarche Details on First Phosphate's pilot plant for the purification of Quebec igneous anorthosite can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/pilot-plant Details on First Phosphate's pilot plant for the manufacture of PPA from Quebec igneous phosphate can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/ppa-production Details on First Phosphate's strategy for the creation of a fully integrated LFP battery supply chain in North America based on establishing an LFP battery valley in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/lfp-battery-strategy First Phosphate believes that Quebec igneous anorthosite phosphate rock is an untapped source of high purity phosphate which can potentially be mined and transformed into large quantities of PPA to service North America's need for LFP batteries.The Company has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("Emerging Markets") to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, corporate video dissemination, and investor relations services. The term of the agreement with Emerging Markets is for a period of 12 months beginning January 8, 2025. Emerging Markets is based in Florida, USA and can be reached at 321-206-6682. The cash compensation for the engagement is USD $150,000.The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 -("NI 43-101").First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in a responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate is owner and developer of the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada that consists of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of harmful concentrations of deleterious elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFO [email protected]

