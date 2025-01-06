HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2025 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX), a virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and Victory Securities (8540.HK), a licensed financial services provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem.This collaboration aims to explore opportunities in virtual asset brokerage and distribution, combining HKVAX's robust infrastructure and virtual asset capabilities with Victory Securities' comprehensive financial services platform and established institutional relationships. Together, the two parties will explore opportunities in RWA and tokenization and build a robust ecosystem with the primary goal of increasing opportunities for virtual asset distribution. It will also provide investors with access to high quality, efficiently managed tokenization assets."This strategic partnership with Victory Securities represents a significant step forward in our mission to advance Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem," said Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX. "By combining our technological expertise with Victory Securities' deep understanding of traditional financial markets and strong institutional relationships, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative, compliant virtual asset services that meet the sophisticated needs of today's investors.""Our collaboration with Victory Securities comes at a pivotal time in Hong Kong's development as a virtual asset hub," said Sam Fok, Co-Founder and COO of HKVAX. "We will work to bridge the gap between traditional finance and virtual assets, creating a more integrated and accessible financial ecosystem for our clients while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."Victory Securities, with over five decades of market presence, brings extensive expertise in regulated financial activities and a deep understanding of institutional client needs. This collaboration with HKVAX demonstrates both companies' commitment to fostering innovation within Hong Kong's regulated virtual asset space.'Victory Securities is committed to becoming a diversified virtual asset trading platform. This partnership is expected to provide the joint licensed exchanges with unique virtual asset investment opportunities in the market, further drive market development and maintain competitiveness in the global virtual asset market.' said Kennix Chan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Victory Securities.The partnership represents a significant step in Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem, combining established financial expertise with virtual asset capabilities. Both companies look forward to collaborating on innovative solutions that will benefit investors and contribute to the sustainable growth of Hong Kong's virtual asset market.Hashtag: #HKVAX

About HKVAX

Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) is a virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services), along with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence. HKVAX aims to be a key global player in virtual finance, headquartered in Hong Kong.





Beyond OTC trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX focuses on Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. It combines traditional finance with blockchain technology to serve institutional and professional investors.HKVAX prioritizes security and compliance. It actively cooperates with regulators to promote industry standards and forms strategic alliances with brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, and other platforms to build a compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Through these efforts, HKVAX drives Hong Kong's financial innovation and advances the global virtual asset market.For further information, please visit: www.hkvax.com

About Victory Securities

Victory Securities (stock code: 8540.HK), with over 50 years of history, is a comprehensive full- licensed securities firm licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, with regulated activities under Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 6, and Type 9. Investors can enjoy Victory Securities' comprehensive financial services, including Hong Kong and global securities trading, first and second market securities financing, corporate financing (capital markets and bond capital markets), wealth management in various fields. In 2023, Victory Securities became the first and currently only licensed entity in Hong Kong to hold virtual asset trading, advisory, and asset management service licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.



For further information, please visit: www.victorysec.com.hk

