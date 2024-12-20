HKU engineering researchers develop revolutionary diamond fabrication technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - A research team led by Professor Zhiqin Chu, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, and Professor Yuan Lin, Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), has developed a groundbreaking method for massively producing ultrathin and ultra-flexible diamond membranes, in collaboration with Professor Kwai Hei Li, Assistant Professor of the Southern University of Science and Technology, and Professor Qi Wang, Professor of the Dongguan Institute of Opto-Electronics of Peking University.These ultrathin and ultra-flexible diamond membranes are compatible with existing semiconductor manufacturing technologies, and thus can, in principle, be fabricated into a variety of electronic, photonic, mechanical, acoustic, and quantum devices.The innovative edge-exposed exfoliation method discovered by the team facilitates the rapid production of scalable, free-standing diamond membranes. This approach is superior to traditional methods, which are typically time- and costly and limited in size. Remarkably, the new process can manufacture a two-inch wafer within 10 seconds, offering unmatched efficiency and scalability.These ultra-flat diamond surfaces, essential for high-precision micromanufacturing, along with the flexibility of the membranes, open up new possibilities for next-generation flexible and wearable electronic and photonic devices. The research team envisions significant industrial applications in electronics, photonics, mechanics, thermics, acoustics, and quantum technologies."We hope to promote the usage of the high-figure-of-merit diamond membrane into various fields, and to commercialise this cutting-edge technology and deliver premium diamond membranes, setting a new standard in semiconductor industry. We are eager to collaborate with academic and industry partners to bring this revolutionary product to market and accelerate the arrival of diamond era," concluded Professor Chu.Diamonds, renowned globally as valuable gemstones, possess exceptional versatility in various scientific and engineering applications. They are the hardest natural material, boasting unparalleled thermal conductivity at room temperature, extremely high carrier mobility, dielectric breakdown strength, an ultrawide bandgap, and optical transparency spanning from the infrared to the deep-ultraviolet spectrum. These remarkable properties make diamonds ideal for fabricating advanced high-power, high-frequency electronic devices, photonic devices, and heat spreaders to cool high-power density electronic components, such as those in processors, semiconductor lasers, and electric vehicles. However, the inert nature and rigid crystal structure of diamonds pose significant challenges in fabrication and mass production, particularly for ultrathin and freestanding diamond membranes, thereby restricting their widespread usage.The full paper can be accessed here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08218-x Prof. Zhiqin Chu received his B.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Physics from Northwest University (China) and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, in July 2008 and July 2012, respectively. After spending one year as a postdoctoral fellow in the same group, he conducted postdoctoral research at The University of Stuttgart (Germany) from April 2014 to September 2016. Since November 2018, he has been an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (with a joint appointment in the School of Biomedical Sciences) at The University of Hong Kong, and was promoted to tenured Associate Professor in November 2024. Since joining HKU, Prof. Chu has published over 60 peer-reviewed articles in journals such as Nature, Nature Communications, and Science Advances, and has filed 14 patents related to diamond technology. Prof. Chu has received multiple awards, including the Gold Medal at the 2023 International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN), the Top 10 Best Invention Award at the 2023 iCAN, the Silver Medal at the 2022 Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days, and the Gold Medal at the 2024 International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva.Prof. Yuan Lin earned his B.S. and M.S. in Engineering Mechanics from Tsinghua University, followed by another M.S. in Applied Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Solid Mechanics from Brown University. He joined The University of Hong Kong in 2008 and is now a full Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. His research on cell/tissue mechanics and mechanics of functional materials led to publications in top journals, including Nature, PNAS, Nature Communications, Science Advances and PRL. Prof. Lin has served as Chair of the Gordon Research Conference on Nano-Mechanical Interfaces and keynote speaker in numerous international conferences. As the PI or Co-PI, he has secured more than 15 research grants. Prof. Lin currently serves as the Secretary for the Hong Kong Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics.Hashtag: #HKU

