Osome's NPS has nearly tripled q-o-q, reflecting significant improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

CAC improved by 35% in the past six months through optimized spending and effective utilization of attribution channels, driving growth in both demand generation and lead generation.

Osome strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of William Chong, as CFO, to drive financial strategy and performance.

Looking ahead to 2025, Osome is expanding its team with key roles in software engineering, sales, product, partnerships, and R&D across Asia.

The company will deepen collaborations with leading global fintech partners such as Airwallex to drive brand marketing and product innovation in 2025.

By Q1, Osome will be launching a feature to simplify bank account opening for incorporation customers, in collaboration with partners such as Aspire.

Osome will strengthen its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, with tailored solutions and support for startup entrepreneurs, SMEs, and consultancies.





Osome has achieved over 25% y-o-y revenue growth and a 60% improvement in annualized EBITDA, reflecting efficiency gains and strong business momentum. The company has also reduced customer acquisition costs (CAC) by 35% through optimized spending and effective use of attribution channels, driving growth in both demand and lead generation.





"Osome is poised for significant growth in 2025. We've made meaningful strides in simplifying company incorporation and accounting, focusing on product innovation, operational efficiency, and improving the customer experience. While we've faced challenges, we are committed to evolving and improving, and delivering value to our customers. The numbers show we're on the right path. In 2025, we will invest further in R&D, strengthen our presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, and drive long-term value through marketing and strategic partnerships," said Victor Lysenko, CEO and Founder of Osome.







Notably, Osome's Net Promoter Score (NPS) nearly tripled q-o-q, reflecting significant improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty.





In 2025, Osome will strengthen its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, with tailored solutions and support for startup entrepreneurs, SMEs, and consultancies. The company also plans to further invest in Chinese-language features and dedicated customer support, ensuring seamless access for Chinese-speaking entrepreneurs and SMEs and supporting their business expansion overseas. This initiative underscores Osome's commitment to providing localized solutions that meet the diverse needs of its global customer base.



To support this vision, Osome has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned industry veteran William Chong as CFO, effective November 2024. William will oversee financial strategy, drive performance, and identify growth opportunities. Prior to Osome, he served as Financial Director at Glints.



In 2024, Osome introduced two key features to simplify business setup and to strengthen the customer experience.



Streamlined incorporation: Reduced setup time to as little as one day with a transparent, step-by-step process for signing, KYC, and status checking on the Osome platform, with optional expert support. Enhanced mobile app: Improved navigation, intuitive features, and a clearer document upload process. Customers can track bookkeeping, filing events, and upcoming deadlines, with in-app chat support for added accessibility.

Looking ahead to 2025, Osome will continue investing in research and development to further enhance its products and user experience. By Q1, Osome will be launching a feature to simplify bank account opening for incorporation customers, in collaboration with partners like Aspire, the all-in-one finance platform for modern business. This will provide seamless access to local and global multicurrency accounts, saving time and reducing complexity for entrepreneurs, especially those incorporating businesses remotely.







Osome remain focused on enabling customers to complete their business and finance workflows, with intuitive tools and seamless automation, and access to dedicated experts. These experts will continue to provide end-to-end support for compliance, onboarding, and post-incorporation services, including tax advice, accounting, and bookkeeping. Double down on brand marketing and partnerships in 2025







In 2025, Osome will strengthen its brand marketing and strategic partnerships to expand reach and impact. The company will deepen collaborations with leading global fintech partners such as Airwallex to drive brand marketing and product innovation in 2025. Osome will also partner with influencers and affiliate networks to drive brand awareness and customer acquisition. These partnerships will simplify financial services access, particularly for customers seeking efficient bank account setup and scalable financial solutions. 2025: Sustainable growth and team expansion across Asia



From 2022 to 2023, Singapore has seen steady growth in company incorporations, with around 40,000 to 50,000 new company registrations annually, driven by the expansion of the tech, fintech, and digital economy sectors, supported by increasing foreign company registrations and the rise of digital and innovative industries.



"As these sectors thrive, Osome in Hong Kong is well-positioned to tap into the growing opportunities in incorporations, driving sustainable growth through strategic investments in product innovation, market expansion, and enhanced customer experiences," said Tong Ip, Managing Director and Chief Customer Officer of Osome.



Looking to 2025, Osome will expand its team across engineering, sales, product, partnerships, and R&D across Asia to support its next phase of sustainable growth. By driving operational efficiencies, launching innovative product features, enhancing customer experience, and forming strategic partnerships, Osome aims to accelerate sustainable growth across key markets. This approach will deliver seamless, scalable solutions that empower entrepreneurs and SMEs to achieve long-term success.



To date, Osome has supported over 30,000 companies and processed more than 1 million bookkeeping transactions with over $5.6 billion in value. In May 2024, Osome announced it had raised $17M in Series B extension, reinforcing its commitment to driving sustainable growth and innovation.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Osome, the all-in-one fintech platform for business and financial management, today announced strong 25% revenue growth y-o-y and significant progress in operational efficiency, customer service, and bottom-line performance. The company also unveiled ambitious 2025 growth plans, focusing on product innovation, market expansion, and a clear path to profitability.

About Osome

Osome was founded to champion entrepreneurs and empower SMEs, helping them bring their ideas to life by simplifying and streamlining the essential processes that drive their businesses forward.





Osome is an all-in-one fintech platform that simplifies business and financial management for entrepreneurs and SMEs. By combining advanced technology with trusted expert support, Osome offers seamless business and finance solutions for incorporations, bookkeeping, payroll, accounting, and auditing —all accessible through a single platform and mobile app. Designed to innovate, automate and simplify complex processes for entrepreneurs and SMEs, Osome empowers businesses to focus on growth while staying in control of their finances.





Features like Osome's Streamlined Incorporation allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to incorporate their company in as little as one day. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Osome has supported over 30,000 companies and processed more than 1 million bookkeeping transactions with over $5.6 billion in value.



