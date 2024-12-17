Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Watch 7



FBS , a leading global broker, has just launched its promotional campaign. The promo is designed to help traders turn their New Year's resolutions into reality. Running until, the campaign offers participants the chance to achieve more, with exclusive rewards and thrilling opportunities waiting at every level.The Happy New Trade promo transforms trading into a rewarding journey with guaranteed gifts and a fantastic raffle. All traders have to do to join is deposit $100 and trade 1 lot, which automatically unlocks their first-level reward. As participants trade more lots, they progress through 20 levels of exclusive prizes and raffle tickets.At every level, FBS ensures, such as TradingView Plus subscriptions, cashback bonuses, and high-end items like:Beyond the level-based gifts, thewill reward 1000 participants with a share of aprize pool. Traders earn raffle tickets as they progress through the levels, with each ticket increasing their chances of winning.In line with its mission to empower traders, FBS provides user-friendly tools, advanced analytics, and seamless platforms that make trading accessible and rewarding. Happy New Trade is more than just a promo campaign; it reflects FBS's commitment to equipping traders with everything they need to succeed while celebrating their achievements along the way.The New Year is full of opportunities, and FBS is here to help traders seize them.Learn more at FBS.com

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 15 years of experience and over 90 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.



