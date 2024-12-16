HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Visa, a global leader in digital payments, convened the Digital Future Forum 2024 in Hanoi, showcasing the latest payment trends and innovations shaping Vietnam's digital landscape. This forum, part of Visa's annual client appreciation event, underscored Visa's commitment to driving Vietnam's digital transformation, with a focus on AI's role in enhancing security and personalizing customer experiences.The Digital Future Forum highlighted the evolving preferences and behaviors of Vietnamese consumers. Increasingly drawn to international travel, luxury purchases, and digital transactions, Vietnamese consumers are part of a strong trend towards experiential consumption. According to Visa Business and Economic Insights based on VisaNet data, inbound tourist spending on luxury retail in Vietnam has grown by 168% since 2019. Outbound travelers prioritize enriching experiences, reflecting the need for tailored solutions. Vietnam's stable inflation and projected GDP growth of 6.1% in 2024, rising to 6.5% annually from 2025-2030, further strengthen the digital payment landscape., said: "Vietnam's digital payments landscape is experiencing tremendous momentum. We're seeing significant increases in spending per active card, overseas spending, and contactless payments. Visa is dedicated to expanding digital financial services, enhancing payment experiences, and supporting Vietnam's vision for a digitally connected society.", added: " Vietnam's economy will yet again be one of Asia's fastest-growing in 2025. As international supply chains become more complex, cross-border business will need to be agile. Visa is committed to innovative solutions that support this evolving landscape, helping businesses and consumers thrive in the digital economy."At the Digital Future Forum, Visa's experts highlighted key trends set to redefine Vietnam's payment landscape by 2025:1.Consumers and businesses demand faster, more efficient payments. Visa Direct , a real-time push payments platform, facilitates quick, cost-effective transactions domestically and cross-border, including B2B and P2P payments.2.Gen Z and Millennials seek personalized experiences. Visa's Personalization Insights, an AI-powered solution, helps businesses create tailored offers and recommendations, driving customer loyalty and boosting conversion rates.3.With the rise of digital payments, security is paramount. Visa's AI-powered Anti-Money Laundering AI enhances fraud detection and prevention, while tokenization reduces fraud risk by replacing sensitive card details with unique tokens., said: "AI is crucial in shaping the future of payments in personalization and security. Visa's investment in AI and data infrastructure aims to meet evolving needs, drive financial inclusion, and foster economic growth in Vietnam."Visa's Digital Future Forum underscores its commitment to driving Vietnam's digital economy forward. By embracing innovation, expanding personalized and secure payment experiences, and supporting the vision of a digitally connected society, Visa is poised to meet the evolving needs of both businesses and consumers. This strategic approach demonstrates Visa's dedication to fostering growth, enhancing user experiences, and leveraging AI to secure and personalize the future of payments.Hashtag: #Visa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe economies that include everyone uplifts everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.