With a global network of Points of Presence (PoPs) and advanced features like Tiered Caching, Prefetching, and File Integrity, this solution ensures fast downloads and timely access to game content and updates, allowing for a smooth pre-launch preparation while providing rapid scaling to handle sudden surges in demand.

Cloud Gaming Accessibility: By deploying Edge GPU instances globally, CDNetworks ensures superior screen rendering and low-latency performance for cloud gaming. This reduces hardware requirements and makes high-quality gaming accessible to a wider audience.

Cost-Effective Streaming for Widespread Social Impact: CDNetworks empowers game streaming platforms with low-latency, cost-effective streaming, ensuring smooth gameplay and enabling platforms to maximize social engagements.

Enhanced In-Game Shopping Experiences: CDNetworks enhances in-game purchasing by providing CDN capabilities that include Image Processing, Virtual Waiting Rooms, and Personalized Recommendations. This support boosts user engagement and monetization strategies through promotional activities and purchasing experiences.

