Enjoy up to 10% rebate and chance to win business class round trip to Tokyo on Citibank Global Wallet forex spending with Citibank debit card

Reward 1:

Up to HK$750 off on Cathay Pacific flight tickets



Book your flight with Citibank Debit Mastercard® via the Cathay Pacific site (www.cathaypacific.com) and apply the following codes for instant discounts:

Long-haul flights HK$750 discount: CXCITI750

Short-haul flights HK$250 discount: CXCITI250 Reward 2:

Up to 10% rebate on eligible foreign currency spending**

Enjoy up to HK$1,900 cash rebate with eligible Citibank Global Wallet foreign currency spending.

10% rebate per transaction of HK$1,000 or above

6% rebate per transaction of HK$600-HK$999

3% rebate per transaction below HK$600 Reward 3:

Lucky draw for flight tickets**

Each eligible Citibank Global Wallet foreign currency spending will be rewarded with a lucky draw entry. You may earn up to 10 entries to win a pair of Cathay Pacific business class round trip tickets to Tokyo (Narita).

For more information about "Citibank Debit Mastercard® Triple Rewards," please visit: citibank.hk/globalwallet





Quotas apply on a first-come-first-served basis. For terms and conditions, please visit: citibank.hk/24q4cgw

[1]

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2024 - From now until December 31, 2024, selected Citibank customers* are entitled to Citibank Debit Mastercard® Triple Rewards[1] upon successful registration. Customers can earn up to a 10% cash rebate and a chance to win a pair of business class round trip tickets to Tokyo with each eligible Citibank Global Wallet foreign currency spending. Let's start making the most of the upcoming travel season and festivities with Citi!Hashtag: #Citibank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Citibank Global Wallet

Citibank Global Wallet is a key Citibank Debit Mastercard® feature that allows customers to exchange foreign currencies at prevailing rates or pre-set their targeted rates before withdrawing cash or paying from their foreign currency account while overseas without any handling fees from Citi.

Supporting 12 currencies, Citibank Global Wallet is equipped with Hong Kong's first "Auto FX Top-up" function that tops up the Wallet when it runs low by automatically buying the outstanding amount of foreign currency at Citi's prevailing exchange rate from the customer's Hong Kong Dollar account. Citibank Global Wallet and the "Auto FX Top-up" feature can be activated through Citi Mobile® App.

In addition, Citibank Debit Mastercard® now offers a daily spending limit of up to HK$300,000 (depending on the debit card tier), allowing customers to shop to their heart's content while on the go. Customers also have the flexibility to adjust the limit and card settings according to their personal preferences through Citi Mobile® App. For more information, please visit: citibank.hk/globalwallet

*Surcharges may apply at some overseas ATMs.

