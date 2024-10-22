The legendary Spanish tenor joined three rising stars to deliver a show-stopping performance at Galaxy International Convention Center

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - The much-anticipated "Galaxy Opera Gala with Plácido Domingo and Guests" took place on Sunday October 20 at the stunning Galaxy International Convention Center in Macau, drawing a diverse crowd of music lovers and cultural enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of sublime entertainment. Marking its first world-class opera gala, Galaxy Macau™ welcomed the legendary opera singer Plácido Domingo alongside three rising stars from China and Italy, as well as the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, to create a captivating cross-cultural musical experience. The performance reached a delightfully unexpected climax when world-renowned Chinese tenor from Hong Kong Warren Mok, BBS, MH surprised the audience with a guest appearance, the four soloists joining on stage for a memorable finale.The Galaxy International Convention Center was filled to capacity, with eager attendees anticipating this rare operatic feast, and the evening began with the Shenzhen SymphonyOrchestra performing the overture to Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro." As Domingo stepped gracefully onto the stage, the audience erupted into enthusiastic applause and cheers, providing a fitting welcome for one of opera's most legendary figures. Domingo then showcased his incredible talent throughout the gala, performing five classic opera pieces, including "Andrea Chénier," "Macbeth," "The Merry Widow," "The Sparrow Hawks," and "The Wild Cat" His powerful voice resonated beautifully, conveying the emotions of each piece and captivating everyone present. After the program concluded, the resounding applause and cheers continued, prompting Domingo to return for an encore, during which he performed five more of the best-loved pieces from his extensive repertoire, including No puede ser from "La tabernera del Puerto", Amor, vida de mi vida from "La maravilla", and Libiamo from "La Traviata", together with other famous art songs: Non ti scordar di me by E.De Curtis, and Granada by Agustín Lara.Domingo's engaging interactions with his fellow performers further enhanced the joyful atmosphere of the evening, while the compelling performances by Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, Italy based Chinese soprano Bingbing Wang, and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli left the audience spellbound. Each aria concluded with rapturous applause, and the audience's enthusiastic reactions drove the performers on to even greater heights. As the night ended, the audience erupted into heartfelt applause, paying tribute to a majestic performance by the iconic 83-year-old artist.The interaction with the audience, the venue's presentation, the atmosphere, and the other performers on stage impressed Domingo so much, that he expressed would like to return to Macau for another performance soon. Attendees were also effusive in their praise, waxing lyrical about the power and beauty of the music, and the opportunity to see world-class opera up close.The success of this event not only showcases Macau's cultural and tourism appeal, reinforcing its status as a "City of Performing Arts," but also underlines Galaxy International Convention Center's status as the city's premier large-scale venue. Galaxy Macau is committed to bringing more high-caliber cultural performances to the city in the future, offering local audiences and visitors from around the globe the opportunity to savor exceptional cultural experiences in spectacular surroundings.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



