The new 128-channel ASIC family builds on the high standards set by Ontech's previous 32 channel ASIC. Improved capabilities of the 128-channel family include a compact 1.5 mm2 form factor, HV-CMOS technology with 0.13μm, voltage up to 3.3V, flexible scan sequences of up to 32 steps, and an acquisition frequency of up to 2GHz. Additionally, peripheral blocks such as LDOs, clocks, and references have been integrated to minimise the PCB space required for customers to incorporate the CEMF sensor, while the new ASIC core itself is designed for a high degree of application-specific customisation.