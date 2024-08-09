Berjayapak Sdn Bhd Eastern Fishing Tackle (M) Sdn Bhd Eastern Suntech Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd Fitline (M) Sdn Bhd Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd Intergreen Metals Sdn Bhd Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd Teamplete Sdn Bhd Wagro Trading Sdn Bhd Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd

Agensi Pekerjaan Best Choice Solutions Sdn Bhd Agensi Pekerjaan GCR Sdn Bhd Agensi Pekerjaan MCS Sdn Bhd Alientech Asia Sdn Bhd Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd An Ju Global Sdn Bhd AP Merin Services Sdn Bhd Benwoods Industry Sdn Bhd Bestmas (M) Sdn Bhd BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd BREGO Life Sciences Sdn Bhd CCIE Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd CVS Medical Sdn Bhd DN Cleaning & Services (M) Sdn Bhd Eastway Express Line Sdn Bhd ECO Interior Supplies Sdn Bhd EI Power Technologies Sdn Bhd Ekaire Marketing Sdn Bhd Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd Focus Chemical Sdn Bhd Hin Press Sdn Bhd Hitch On Sdn Bhd Hitec Metal Sdn Bhd Hock Cheong Transport Co. (1974) Sdn Bhd Idealbuild Engineering Sdn Bhd Ideas Shoes Sdn Bhd In Grid Design Sdn Bhd Inazume SEF Sdn Bhd Infab Classic Industries Sdn Bhd INK Marketing Sdn Bhd Intelligent Advisory Sdn Bhd IPC Industries Sdn Bhd Jia Quan (M) Sdn Bhd JR Engineering And Medical Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd JVG Bina Sdn Bhd Kaolin (M) Sdn Bhd KMS Manufactory Sdn Bhd Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd KTL Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd Lee Heng High Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd Light Up 7 Sdn Bhd Lin Meng Sdn Bhd Magical Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd Major Engineering Sdn Bhd Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd MK Porridge Sdn Bhd MT Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd Murni Machinery Sdn Bhd MyKey Global Sdn Bhd Nexus Wise Sdn Bhd Octowill Trustees Berhad P & A Prospect Sdn Bhd Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd Ping Edge Sdn Bhd Plus Studio & Marketing Communication Sdn Bhd Posh Northern Sdn Bhd Rack Master Industries Sdn Bhd Realux Sdn Bhd Red Rhino Security Door (M) Sdn Bhd Roda Land Sdn Bhd Rymnet Solutions Sdn Bhd Sam Properties Realty Sdn Bhd Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd Song Song Frozen Food Sdn Bhd SPCL Systems Sdn Bhd STI Fire Safety Sdn Bhd Tacoplast Industries Sdn Bhd TenQ Group Sdn Bhd Tech-Latex Scientific Sdn Bhd TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd Union Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd VMG Interior Fit Out Sdn Bhd Weng Seng Fresh Sdn Bhd Worldlink Cargo Services Sdn Bhd

3 Day's Furniture Sdn Bhd AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd Aman O2O Sdn Bhd Amelisa Pet & Co Anton & Chen, Advocates & Solicitors Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd Auntie Michelle Resources (M) Sdn Bhd Axevents Sdn Bhd Axrail Sdn Bhd BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd Chevin Sdn Bhd Collaborative Excellence Sdn Bhd Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd Current Energy (M) Sdn Bhd Endless Momentum Motor Sport Sdn Bhd Esente Advisory Sdn Bhd Finex Capital Holding Sdn Bhd Global Link Plus Properties Sdn Bhd Hui Brother Restaurant (M) Sdn Bhd Imagine AI Sdn Bhd Infinite Renco Sdn Bhd ITAC Skills Academy Sdn Bhd Kirin Industry Sdn Bhd KOA Production Maze Global Sdn Bhd Nam Heong Restaurant Holdings Sdn Bhd ODY Infinite Holdings Sdn Bhd P & A Transport & Services Sdn Bhd Prop Wealth Sdn Bhd Qiye Technology Sdn Bhd Sky Mirror World Tour Sdn Bhd (GoMyHire) The Bomb Battle Sdn Bhd Traderpreneur Xcellence Sdn Bhd U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd VBH Group Sdn Bhd VVinners Technology Sdn Bhd WITO Technology Sdn Bhd

Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd Ezytronic Sdn Bhd International Footwear (Penang) Sdn Bhd Kanika (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd Seng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn Bhd Shin-Yo Engineering Sdn Bhd Sinoflex Logistics Sdn Bhd The Olive Tree Group UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd

AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd IPC Industries Sdn Bhd Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd Maze Global Sdn Bhd Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd Teamplete Sdn Bhd Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - The services sector continues to lead growth among SMEs. At the recently held Golden Bull Award 2024, 65.3 percent of all the winners were from the services sector, including in retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT and education.The manufacturing sector accounted for 23.9 percent of the winners, with the construction and agriculture sectors rounding up the rest of the winners at 9.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.This is in-line with the 2023 MSME Performance Report issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, where the services sector led the growth among SMEs, with a 6.5 percent jump in sectoral GDP versus 5.0 percent growth for all SMEs.The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and has been held annually since 2002.Minister of economy, Rafizi Ramli presented the awards to the winners, which are made up of SMEs of various sizes and from every state across the country. In his officiating address, the minister emphasised the importance of SMEs to the country, and encouraged the SMEs to focus on internationalisation and growth in productivity.The 2024 program saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,662 nominations received, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the crucial role SMEs play in Malaysia's economy, contributing 39.1% to the nation's GDP in 2023."This year's Golden Bull Award has truly been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of our SMEs. The increased participation and high calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence among our business community. It is heartening to see such robust support from the government, which aligns with our vision at SAMENTA to empower SMEs to reach greater heights." said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.Ng, who is also the national president of SAMENTA added "We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contribution to Malaysia's economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future."The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories are designed to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment process tailored to recognize the achievements of SMEs at different stages of growth.The Distinguished Bull Awards was added as a new category to recognise returning Golden Bull Award winners who have made considerable progress or grown their market presence since their previous triumph. 12 distinguished SMEs were recognised for their sustained growth and success.Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the process. Meanwhile, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided independent data as the official credit reporting agency.Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the oldest business recognition program for SMEs in the region, spanning four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. It has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse markets.For more information about the Golden Bull Award Malaysia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/ SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORYOUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORYEMERGING SMES CATEGORYDISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDSDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDSHashtag: #goldenbullaward

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia's oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.



About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.

