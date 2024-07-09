Exquisite floral installation art showcasing the "Yellow Star" or royal flower by Sakul Intakul.

Time-honored "Alms Giving Ceremony" for 73 monks reflecting Thailand's deep-rooted Buddhist traditions.

"Candle Lighting Ceremony" for auspicious blessings and displaying of reverence and unity.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2024 - This July, ONESIAM warmly invites travelers from around the world to immerse themselves in the heart of Thai culture and tradition as Bangkok celebrates theONESIAM curates a vibrant array of events that showcase Thailand's rich heritage and royal splendor, making it a must-attend event for those looking to experience Thailand's unique essence and vibrant celebrations.ONESIAM, a collective of extraordinary experiences across Siam Piwat's six world-class experiential destinations in Bangkok, combining shopping, dining, and entertainment, proudly presents a series of grand processions and pageantries across the city to provide a unique glimpse into the kingdom's storied past.A major highlight of the festivities is the focus on the yellow star flower, known for its striking golden blossoms and fragrant aroma. Symbolizing the King's birthday, these vibrant flowers will adorn streets and landmarks across Bangkok, creating a visually stunning tribute to His Majesty the King. This year,has added an elegant touch to the city's celebration with," incorporates a stunning blend of Thai flowers and auspicious gemstones. This captivating tableau symbolizes prosperity and good fortune, reflecting both Thai heritage and modern aesthetics. It serves as a striking centerpiece that captures the essence of the royal celebrations while appealing to people of all generations. For this golden-yellow showcase, 46 yellow star blooms were meticulously crafted using fabric in the intricate traditional Thai banana leaf art technique. Each pollen is shaped like a buckle from traditional Thai costumes and is adorned with fabrics in the colors of auspicious gemstones, including diamond, pearl, emerald, ruby, yellow sapphire, garnet, blue sapphire, and blue topaz.Ata contemporary floral installation inspired by traditional Thai designs. This piece draws inspiration from traditional Thai floral pendants and incorporates ancient techniques of Thai floral craftsmanship, such as flower petal sewing, floral netting, and floral tassels. The key component of this installation is the yellow star flower, symbolizing auspiciousness and royalty. Another auspicious symbol used is the nine auspicious gemstones or 'Nophkao,' featured as decorations in the center of the large round compositions of each piece.The essence of Thai cultural celebration is further brought to life through traditional performances. On, thewill present the epic tale of Ramayana through a unique collaboration of eight countries. Each country will showcase different episodes of the story, offering a rich, multifaceted experience that highlights the shared cultural heritage of the region. This rare performance is a testament to the enduring legacy of Khon, an elaborate. Featuring intricate costumes and dramatic storytelling, it offers a captivating insight into Thai mythology and exquisite artistic legacy.Between, participants can join aon fans and create various accessories from Japanese clay, such as hair clips and headbands, in their own style.As part of the celebrations, ais set to dazzle visitors on the evening of. This dynamic display will captivate audiences with its vibrant portrayal of Thai culture and reverence for His Majesty, blending color, sound, and light in a powerful tribute along the banks of Thailand's central river.The festivities continue with anon the morning of. Visitors are invited to partake in the time-honored tradition of offering food to 73 monks. This deeply embedded Thai practice provides tourists with an authentic experience of the nation's devotion and generosity, reflecting Thailand's deep-rooted Buddhist traditions.In the same spirit of celebration,from. These performances will highlight the kingdom's cultural richness through a variety of traditional arts, including the Khon performance of theFinally, another unmissable event is thefor auspicious blessings on. The warm glow of countless candles will illuminate the night, creating a serene display of reverence and unity.ONESIAM's celebrations this July are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the grandeur and beauty of Thailand's royal heritage. This is more than a celebration; it's a journey through the history, culture, and spiritual essence of Thailand. Whether you are captivated by the intricate floral displays, the mesmerizing cultural performances, or the profound spiritual ceremonies, there is something magical to experience at every turn.Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #ONESIAM #SiamParagon #ICONSIAM #ONESIAMexperience #SiamCenter #SiamDiscovery #SiamPremiumOutletsBangkok #BestShoppingMallsinAsia #ShoppingMallsinBangkok #GlobalDestinations #ThailandRetail #GlobalRetail #RetailAsia #King72ndBirthday #Thailand #Tourism

ONESIAM

ONESIAM is a guest experience program which aims to showcase a collective of extraordinary experiences from Siam Piwat's six world-class experiential destinations in the heart of Bangkok, namely Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM – the global landmark by the Chao Phraya River, ICS, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – the only premium luxury outlet in Thailand, as well as ONESIAM SuperApp – the smart digital platform. The ONESIAM experience aims to share the breadth of the collective destinations while promising to amaze, inspire and revolutionize visitors through exceptional and enriching experiences, ultimately offering a comprehensive journey, unmatched anywhere else in the world.



