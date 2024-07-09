Advertisement

HARYANA, INDIA Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2024 - Cenlub Systems, a pioneering company in India that specializes in designing and manufacturing centralized lubrication systems, oil lube systems, and lube oil consoles has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in India for 2024.The recognition as a "Best Place to Work" highlights Cenlub Systems commitment to building a culture of trust, respect, and community. Their focus on employee development, work-life balance, and overall well-being has played a key role in achieving this honor. Cenlub Systems offers ongoing training, diverse benefits programs, and initiatives that promote fitness, a positive culture, and a healthy work-life balance for all employees."This accreditation reinforced my believe that we are focusing on the right priority - Our People! Together with the management and HR teams, we are committed to drive continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging and inclusive culture and focus on the development of our people"."We believe that a positive working environment greatly influences employees' attitudes towards their work, co-workers and work productivity. Communication and collaboration develop a strong workplace culture and allows a comfortable environment for employees to share ideas, facilitate opportunities for learning and working towards a common goal".Every year, the program partners with many organizations in India, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

