The 51-100 list: A Snapshot

This year's 51-100 list includes 15 new entries from across the region

The list comprises bars spanning 19 different cities across Asia

Singapore leads with 8 bars on the extended list

Bangkok is represented by 6 bars, while Tokyo follows with 5 places on the list

A bar from Muntinlupa City debuts on the list with Southbank Cafe + Lounge at No.82

Advertisement

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2024 - Shining the spotlight on an extended collection of bars across the region, releases the prestigious 51to 100list for the fourth year running. Revealed one week ahead of its live awards ceremony in Hong Kong, the ranking is created from the overall Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process, which sees its 265-member strong Academy – consisting of a gender-balanced group of bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados – place independent and anonymous votes for what they believe constitutes a "best bar experience".Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We are thrilled to welcome this diverse cohort of bars on the 51-100 list as part of this year's 50 Best rankings. We have been consistently impressed by the innovative drinking experiences Asia has to offer, and it is beyond exciting to see the large number of new entries and new destinations that have made the list this year."Topping the extended list is Soko in Seoul at No.51, while Tokyo Confidential enters the list for the first time at No.53. Three bars re-enter the 51-100 list, with Backdoor Bodega in Penang at No.52, The Bamboo Bar in Bangkok at No.91 and Sober Company in Shanghai at No.92.For the full 51-100 list, click here The ninth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 16 July and is hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board. The awards ceremony will also be streamed live on the 50 Best Facebook channel via the link here and YouTube channel via the link here , with the livestream beginning at 20:25 Hong Kong time/13:25 UK time.Hashtag: #Asia50BestBars

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advertisement