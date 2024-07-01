ECOVACS unveils the all new DEEBOT T30S COMBO designed to deliver a comprehensive, all-in-one cleaning experience

designed to deliver a comprehensive, all-in-one cleaning experience The company has also launched the DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT N20 PRO , offering a wider range of options to tackle a diverse range of household cleaning needs

and , offering a wider range of options to tackle a diverse range of household cleaning needs Customers who shop on ECOVACS' official Shopee and Lazada stores can enjoy attractive discounts of up to 70%, on top of $300 vouchers and free gifts worth up to $798 this 7.7 sale

SINGAPORE - DEEBOT T30S COMBO, DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT N20 PRO to tackle the diverse cleaning needs of Singaporean households. The latest line-up underscore ECOVACS' commitment to providing the best for their consumers through constant technological advancements and delivering top-tier cleaning solutions for modern homes. The continuous improvements also solidify ECOVACS' position as a pioneer in the home robotics industry and achieving No.1 Global Cumulative Sales for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners.



The DEEBOT T30S COMBO is available for purchase from today on Shopee, Lazada and authorised sellers, while the DEEBOT X5 OMNI and DEEBOT N20 Pro (Black) can be pre-ordered and purchased respectively on the ECOVACS store and eCommerce stores like Shopee and Lazada respectively from 7 July 2024 .



ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO: UNBEATABLE DUAL-FUNCTIONALITY FOR IMPECCABLE CLEANLINESS





As the first of its kind within the T30 family series, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO offers a comprehensive, all-in-one cleaning experience by combining a versatile handheld vacuum with a smart robotic vacuum cleaner, seamlessly integrated within an advanced OMNI station. Equipped with the TruEdgeTM Adaptive Edge mopping system, the smart robotic vacuum cleaner offers precise edge mopping with up to 1mm accuracy using its Continuous Variable Mop Extender and advanced sensors. Featuring industry leading 11,000Pa powerful suction and ZeroTangle™ Technology, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO prevents hair tangles and tackles tough dirt and stains - ensuring spotless results every time.



The upgraded All-in-one OMNI station not only houses the handheld vacuum with multiple cleaning attachments and a robotic vacuum cleaner, it also automatically empties the dust in both the robot and handheld vacuums. With its 'place and collect' feature, the handheld vacuum instantly removes dust in 10 seconds to prevent spills and promises a one-of-a-kind hands-free experience.



Coupled with its improved navigation and obstacle guidance technology, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO redefines the meaning of a total home cleaning partner with its exceptional performance, versatile features and industry-leading technologies.



ECOVACS DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI AND N20 PRO: CLEANING MADE EFFORTLESS



DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI is the latest flagship model under ECOVACS' X-Series Family and is the epitome of home cleaning innovation. The unparalleled intelligence and ultra slim design of the DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI enables it to manoeuvre around furniture and accurately avoid obstacles in real time, while cleaning with the highest suction power ever seen in a robot at 12,800Pa. Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, it also smartly detects heavily soiled areas and automatically does a second mopping pass to ensure a thorough and pristine clean floor, promising superior cleaning outcomes with minimal effort.



For those looking for a reliable sidekick at a wallet-friendly price, the DEEBOT N20 PRO delivers a robotic vacuum and mop that blends advanced technology with intuitive design. Featuring powerful 8,000Pa suction, Anti-Hair Tangle capabilities and OZMO Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mopping System, the DEEBOT N20 PRO swiftly eliminates stubborn stains, offering a transformative cleaning experience that elevates your home's cleanliness to unprecedented levels.



AVAILABILITY, PRICING & LAUNCH PROMOTIONS

Device

Launch Date

Price

Launch Promotions

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO

Now Available

$1,499

Receive S$149 worth of Tefal cookware when purchasing on ECOVACS Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops

Enjoy special 7.7 sale price from 7-9 July

T&Cs apply, while stocks last ECOVACS DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI

Pre order starts from 7 July 2024

$1,599

Receive free Auto-water kit worth S$499 and Acerpure Beauty Hair Styler worth S$299 when you make the purchase on ECOVACS Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops

T&Cs apply, while stocks last ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO

7 July 2024

$599

Enjoy special 7.7 sale price when purchasing on ECOVACS Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops from 7-9 July

T&Cs apply, while stocks last

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One. ECOVACS Robotics is one of the pioneers in service robots R&D and manufacturing, aiming to independently research and develop, design and manufacture service robots, with the ambition of being a top tier robotics company in the world. ECOVACS Robotics upholds its mission of “Robotics for All" and reigns No.1 Global Cumulative Sales for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners. Over the past 26 years since its establishment in 1998, ECOVACS has led insights and research for service robot usage and experiences, successfully launching a complete range of robot service solutions globally, including DEEBOT, household robotic vacuum cleaners, WINBOT, window cleaning robots, AIRBOT, air purification robots as well as commercial service robot solutions, GOAT, robotic lawn mowers, DEEBOT PRO, multi-functional cleaning robots for small and medium commercial facilities, and "AI+ service robots" for public areas. In addition, ECOVACS is a leader in the robot industry ecosystem, establishing an Artificial Intelligence Engineering Institute, and focusing on intelligent sensor research, continuously leading the development of cutting-edge technologies in the industry. ECOVACS has earned worldwide user recognition for its determination to break through the boundaries of products and services and is now the firm of choice for over 28 million families worldwide. The company is committed to advancing robotic technologies to serve the world by creating a holistic ecosystem between humans and robotics in lifestyle and production, bringing a new intelligent, convenient, and humanised experience to all of humanity. User needs are at the core of ECOVACS' R&D, driving industry and industrial development with innovation and empowering humankind to share a better future in the world of intelligent technology.

