CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2024Six different nations are nurtured by one river that originates in China. A brand-new world is unveiled for children thanks to a long-awaited gift. A powerful bond is forged among different peoples thanks to the collaborative effort of governments, enterprises, think tanks, and social organizations. Stay tuned topresented by Guangdong TV, to witness the friendship across borders.1.Restoring hearing to people with hearing impairment and exploring the beautiful scenery in mangrove reserves.14-year-old Chitpatha, born deaf and mute, heard birdsong for the first time while sitting under a tree after being fitted with a hearing aid from China. Thanks to the "Hearing Crystal Sound without Obstacles" Hearing Loss Genetic Testing and Hearing Aid in Lao PDR, a project initiated by the Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation in collaboration with BGI, many hearing-impaired individuals like her have been connected to the world of sound.2. Lao students benefit from China's hi-tech teaching tools, bearing fruits of friendship.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, China has generously supported various livelihood projects in Vientiane that directly impact the well-being of the local community, including hospitals, parks, and communication satellites, as well as infrastructure projects such as cultural centers, airports, and highways, to modernize Laotian cities. The Phiawath Complete Secondary School, constructed by a Yunnan-based enterprise, has also pioneered a groundbreaking approach that combines infrastructure development with content enrichment, known as the "East-West synchronization" model back in China.TikTok Link: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZGegNL4bP/ Hashtag: #SilkRoadStory #GuangdongTV

