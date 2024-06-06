Showcase includes comprehensive server lineup powered by latest NVIDIA MGX and HGX platforms, elevating enterprise AI to new heights

ASUS Presents ESC AI POD With NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 at Computex 2024

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 -ASUS today announced its latest exhibition at Computex 2024, showcasing a comprehensive range of AI servers for applications from generative AI to innovative storage solutions. Highlighting this event is the pinnacle of ASUS AI solutions – the all-new ASUS ESC AI POD with the NVIDIA® GB200 NVL72 system. Also on display are the latest ASUS NVIDIA MGX-powered systems, including ESC NM1-E1 , ESC NM2-E1 equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL2 and ESR1-511N-M1 with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, and the latest ASUS solutions embedded with the NVIDIA HGX H200 and Blackwell GPUs.ASUS is committed to delivering end-to-end solutions and software services, spanning hybrid servers to edge-computing deployments. Through this showcase, ASUS demonstrates its expertise in server infrastructure, storage, data center architecture and secure software platforms, aiming to drive widespread AI adoption across diverse industries.Extensive ASUS expertise in crafting AI servers with unparalleled performance and efficiency has been bolstered by its collaboration with NVIDIA. One of the highlights of the showcase is the NVIDIA Blackwell-powered scale-up larger-form-factor system – ESC AI POD with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 . The full rack solution is a symphony of GPUs, CPUs and switches harmonizing in lightning-fast, direct communication, turbocharging trillion-parameter LLM training and real-time inference. It's equipped with the latest NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink technology, and supports both liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid cooling solutions to unleash optimal AI computing performance.Paul Ju, Corporate Vice President for ASUS and Co-Head of Open Platform BG, highlighted, "Our partnership with NVIDIA, a global leader in AI computing, underpins our expertise. Together, we've harnessed a potent synergy, enabling us to craft AI servers with unparalleled performance and efficiency.""ASUS has strong expertise in server infrastructure and data center architecture, and through our work together, we're able to deliver cutting-edge accelerated computing systems to customers," said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president of GPU product management at NVIDIA. "At Computex, ASUS will have on display a wide range of servers powered by NVIDIA's AI platform that are able to handle the unique demands of enterprises."To fuel the rise of generative AI applications, ASUS has presented a full lineup of servers based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture. These include the 2U ESC NM1-E1 and ESC NM2-E1 with NVIDIA GB200 NVL2 servers, and the 1U ESR1-511N-M1. Harnessing the power of the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, the ASUS NVIDIA MGX-powered offering is designed to cater to large-scale AI and HPC applications by facilitating seamless and rapid data transfers, deep-learning (DL) training and inference, data analytics and high-performance computing.Designed for HPC and AI, the latest HGX servers from ASUS include ESC N8, powered by 5th Gen IntelXeonScalable processors and NVIDIA Blackwell Tensor Core GPUs, as well as ESC N8A, powered by AMD EPYC9004 and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. These benefit from an enhanced thermal solution to ensure optimal performance and lower PUE. Engineered for AI and data-science advancements, these powerful NVIDIA HGX servers offer a unique one-GPU-to-one-NIC configuration for maximal throughput in compute-heavy tasks.Outshining competitors, ASUS is specialized in crafting tailored data center solutions – going beyond the ordinary to provide top-notch hardware and delivering comprehensive software solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Our services cover everything from system verification to remote deployment, ensuring smooth operations essential for accelerating AI development. This includes a unified package comprising a web portal, scheduler, resource allocations, and service operations.Moreover, ASUS AI server solutions, with integrated NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs and DPUs, support the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform to deliver best-of-breed networking capabilities for generative AI infrastructures. In addition to optimizing the enterprise generative AI inference process, NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for generative AI, are capable of speeding up the runtime of generative AI and simplifying the development process for generative AI applications. ASUS also offers customized generative AI solutions to cloud or enterprise customers, through its collaboration with independent software vendors (ISVs) – such as APMIC, which specialize in large language models and enterprise applications.At ASUS, the company's expertise lies in striking the perfect balance between hardware and software, empowering customers to expedite their research and innovation endeavors. As ASUS continues to advance in the server domain, its data center solutions, coupled with ASUS AI Foundry Services, have found deployment in critical sites globally.ASUS servers are available worldwide. About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.





