SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Crystal Learning, a Singapore-based language school, proudly announces its merger with Lingo School of Knowledge, effective immediately. This strategic integration will bring Lingo School under the management of Crystal Learning, enhancing the language learning options for students enrolled in both language schools.As part of this merger, both Crystal Learning and Lingo School of Knowledge will continue offering lessons with their current teachers, ensuring a seamless transition for students. This consolidation will also enable the schools to expand their curriculum, providing more frequent classes, even for less commonly studied languages such as Vietnamese, Thai, and Burmese. The merger underscores Crystal Learning's commitment to offering the best language-learning options for everyone living in Singapore.Celebrating its 20th year of operation, Lingo School of Knowledge has served multiple generations in Singapore, adapting to challenges and maintaining a high standard of language education. All in-person classes that previously took place at Lingo's Bugis centre will move to Crystal Learning's Orchard centre at 20 Kramat Lane #05-05, starting the week of 18th July, ensuring a smooth continuation of in-person classes.Lingo's Zoom classes will also continue as scheduled, with the same groups, timing and teachers. All that will change is the login link.Alex Lim, Centre Director at Crystal Learning, expressed gratitude to the community, stating, "We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings. It allows us to serve our students better by offering a wider range of languages and more flexible lesson schedules. Bringing together our pool of talented and dedicated teachers makes us a much stronger, all-round language school. We appreciate the continued support from our students and look forward to a bright future together."Hashtag: #CrystalLearning

Crystal Learning

Crystal Learning specialises in small group language lessons to ensure personal attention and effective learning. The school offers a diverse range of languages including Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and English. Operated under various brands such as Yi Mandarin, English Express, and more, Crystal Learning focuses on practical language application rather than solely on grammar, helping students learn up to twice as fast. It also operates an after-school care centre for children with autism: Starlight.

Lingo School of Knowledge

Lingo School of Knowledge, established in 2004 Singapore, offers a comprehensive range of language courses with a focus on conversational skills. With experienced native-speaking teachers, Lingo provides instruction in languages such as English, French, Japanese, Korean, Malay, German, Thai and Vietnamese. The school caters to individuals and corporate clients, offering private, semi-private, and group lessons, ensuring personalised and effective language learning experiences.