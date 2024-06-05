Advertisement

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Africa's financial sector gears up for's highly anticipatedconference, scheduled for July 4th at the prestigious Maslow Sandton. Under the theme "Empowering Africa's Financial Future: FinTech Innovations for Inclusive Growth," this year's event promises a day of strategic insights and networking opportunities.Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, highlighted the significance of this gathering, stating, "."boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including industry stalwarts such as Coen Jonker (CEO and Founder, Tyme Bank), Frank Rizzo (Chief Design Officer, Discovery Bank), and Keneilwe Gwabeni (Group CIO, Assupol). The roster also includes executives from leading financial institutions and innovative startups, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of key topics shaping Africa's financial landscape.The conference agenda features thought-provoking sessions covering a wide range of topics, including navigating cybersecurity risks, the role of AI in banking, and the future of cryptocurrencies in Africa. Panel discussions and presentations will delve into pressing issues such as scaling and profitability challenges in African FinTech, capital constraints, and the evolving role of central banks in shaping a digital economy.For a limited period, attendees can avail themselves of afees by using the coupon code. This offer presents a valuable opportunity for industry professionals to engage with experts, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations in African FinTech.Digital Finance Africa 2024 is tailored for IT decision-makers in banking, FinTech entrepreneurs, financial regulators, technology service providers, and industry analysts. The event also offers sponsorship and exhibition opportunities for companies seeking to showcase innovative products and solutions, positioning themselves as leaders in the African FinTech landscape.Attendees can expect a dynamic day filled with informative sessions, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. By participating in Digital Finance Africa 2024, stakeholders will play a crucial role in shaping the future of finance in Africa.For more information about the conference, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za Hashtag: #ITNewsAfrica

