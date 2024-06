Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - From May 22 to 23, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand took part in the 8th ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) Symposium held in Hong Kong SAR, China. The Thai delegation included NACC Commissioner Mr. Manrat Ratanasukon, Ms. Wanwara Silpawilawan, Director of the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation, the Director of Investigation Bureau 2 from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, along with other key officers from the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation.The symposium served as a global platform for over 500 participants representing more than 180 agencies to share insights on emerging challenges, innovative initiatives, and strategies to combat corruption. It also aimed to fortify international cooperation among anti-corruption officials.The event was inaugurated by Mr. John KC Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, who underscored the unified goal of combating corruption effectively and highlighted Hong Kong's commitment to anti-corruption policies and the rule of law.Discussions during the symposium emphasized the significance of international collaboration for sustainable anti-corruption efforts. Representatives from various countries' anti-corruption agencies discussed the repercussions of corruption on global security and the economy, and proposed strategies for law enforcement agencies to address these issues.Additionally, the Thai delegation, including senior directors from the NACC, engaged in office-level discussions with Mr. Ricky Lai, Deputy Director of ICAC's Anti-Corruption Department. These discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in tackling private sector corruption.Hong Kong expressed keen interest in the NACC's achievements, particularly its ITA assessments, collaboration with Thailand's private sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC), and its organization of international conferences with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Both ICAC and NACC representatives expressed a strong desire to continue exchanging knowledge and experiences in their ongoing efforts to combat corruption.*This press release translation is funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).Source: https://www.nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240523130115 Hashtag: #IntegrityWay #AntiCorruption #ZeroCorruption #NACC #NACF

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand



The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.



It has the authority to file charges in court as well as support and build up awareness of the penalties for committing corruption. The NACC is supervised by the NACC Board and has the Office of the NACC as its administrative agency.



Since 1997, Thai Courts have ruled against and punished politicians, former ministers, high-ranking government officials as well as executives of the private sector in the thousands of cases submitted by the NACC.







