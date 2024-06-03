JustCo bolsters support for members, especially SMEs, with the launch of a new business solutions platform. This platform, which connects JustCo members to a wide range of professional services and exclusive partner privileges, is aligned with their refreshed brand purpose of fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment that works for all professionals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace solutions provider, today announced the launch of JustCo Business Solutions. This new platform expands beyond workspace solutions, empowering JustCo members, in particular SMEs and startups, with access to exclusive partner privileges and structured professional services in marketing, finance, design, and more. Designed to fuel growth and scalability, JustCo Business Solutions seeks to provide the support members need to thrive in today's dynamic market.The new JustCo Business Solutions initiative strategically aligns with JustCo's latest refreshed brand purpose, "The Place That Works For You". This reinforces JustCo's position as the go-to solutions provider, catering to the diverse needs of JustCo members, particularly SMEs and startups.A recent survey by Milieu Insight, commissioned by JustCo, found that amenities and services are important to SMEs, with 64% of respondents highlighting their importance. Employee productivity and well-being are also crucial factors, with 52% of respondents placing an emphasis on this aspect when selecting a workspace. The survey underscores the importance of providing SMEs with convenient access to vital professional services and solutions, such as human resources, marketing, finance, workspace design, and IT support through JustCo Business Solutions. National trade associations such as Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE.sg) have also joined this initiative, supporting and catalysing the growth journeys of entrepreneurs. The targeted support provided by JustCo Business Solutions will be instrumental in helping SMEs and startups achieve greater efficiency and growth.JustCo's brand purpose, "The Place That Works For You," reinforces its commitment to fostering a supportive community. JustCo members can connect, collaborate, and unlock growth opportunities, particularly for SMEs and startups. JustCo goes beyond simply providing flexible workspaces; it serves as a catalyst for innovation, connecting members with the wider business community. By infusing a strong sense of place and local heritage within JustCo premises, JustCo also strives to foster a deeper sense of belonging for professionals, in turn motivating them to perform at their best.In conjunction with JustCo's brand refresh efforts, JustCo celebrates entrepreneurship and community by spotlighting eight exceptional business leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries in their newest campaign video. They exemplify the spirit of innovation and collaboration, inspiring professionals around them to connect with the wider JustCo community, engage in meaningful exchanges and unlock opportunities for their next breakthrough.Kong Wan Long, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo, reflects on the significance of the refreshed brand purpose: "It is crucial for professionals to create a meaningful connection with the workplace to achieve success as the business landscape is evolving. At JustCo, we strive to develop a deeper sense of belonging among employees by providing a unique and personalised workspace experience that works for all professionals."He added: "Our new support platform goes beyond flexible workspace solutions, extending the traditional co-working experience to one that empower businesses, particularly SMEs and startups. We're committed to being a trusted partner, guiding our members through the complexities of the modern business environment with our comprehensive range of services. This equips them for success on their entrepreneurial journey.""Building a vibrant, cohesive, and supportive ecosystem is central to our mission as the national trade association for startups," said Patrick Lim, Chief Executive Officer, ACE.SG, "We are delighted to collaborate with JustCo in their efforts in providing not just creative workspace solutions but also additional support to help accelerate the entrepreneurial journey among founders and growth of startups in Singapore."With over 40 centres across Asia Pacific, JustCo is committed to sustainable growth across its six regional markets. The company has already secured a series of new centre launches for the year ahead. By leveraging its innovative support platform and commitment to empowering businesses, especially SMEs, the company is ready to significantly accelerate the growth of businesses in the region and beyond.Learn more about JustCo Business Solutions at https://www.justcoglobal.com/sg/solutions/business-solutions/ Hashtag: #businesssolutions #coworkingspace #workspaces

About JustCo

JustCo is Asia Pacific's leading provider of flexible workspaces for businesses of all sizes seeking flexible work solutions. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo leads Singapore's coworking scene with the largest network, offering close to 50 coworking centres across eight gateway cities in the region.



JustCo empowers flexible work across our network of high-quality coworking centres in prime locations, seamlessly integrated with technology to enable our members to work from any of our premises. Beyond flexible workspace solutions, we also strive to be the place that works for all individuals and businesses, revolutionising how people work by providing a platform that fosters growth, connections, collaborations and opportunities for our ever-growing JustCo community and beyond.



For more information, visit our website at https://www.justcoglobal.com/sg/.



